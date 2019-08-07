All-new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Here’s what to expect from the Maruti Suzuki Swift competitor

We have got two official images, several spy shots and a launch date for the new Hyundai Grand i10. It will be called the Grand i10 Nios, the suffix means new. The car will be sold alongside the older Grand i10. This is a strategy that Hyundai has followed previously with the Accent-Verna and then the i10-Grand i10. This is basically to establish the latter product as much more superior and also to ensure that stocks of the previous car wouldn't have to be given at discounted rates. It also provides the car maker to price the new product at a slightly higher premium than before. All said and done, here is what we think the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will bring to the table.

Design

We have said this before. An attractive car in the budget segment usually sells twice than a staid design. This being said, the first look of the car in the images suggest it to be more like the old i20. This could swing either ways for Hyundai India. One, people will be attracted to buy the Nios based on the fact that it reminds them of the older i20 and may be could be at the same price as well. Second is that they could be repulsed because of the similarity in design. We feel that the design is a good balance between old and new. The bulge in the bonnet, the new design cascading grille and DRLs affixed to the sides make for a unique proposition. We can also see snazzy alloys as well as LED projector lights. This should be a top draw for the general buying public.

Interior

A cabin is where you spend 70 per cent of your time with a car. To this effect, Hyundai has kept the design theme very simple. We can see that the steering wheel is borrowed from the Venue but may not have cruise control. This image of the seemingly top-end trim also shows that there is no auto dimming IRVM. The likely 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system should have modern smartphone connectivity features as well as Hyundai's SoS-linked BlueLink. Because this new Grand i10 Nios is bigger than the older car, the wheelbase too should have been improved. This in turn should ensure that the cabin space has increased and there should be more room for rear passengers. Hyundai may use a beige-black combination for the upholstery.

Climate control as well as rear AC vents will be on offer on the top versions. Speaking of which, Hyundai continues with the circular air vents that were first seen on the Santro. Manufacturers usually share parts for cost effectiveness.

Engines

Both the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines will be updated for BS-VI norms. A 5-speed manual, like before will be standard while a new addition will be an AMT for both the engines. Currently, the Grand i10 petrol produces 83PS/114Nm. It could be slightly detuned given the BS-VI norms and efficiency too could be slightly lower than the current claimed 18.9kmpl. The diesel in the meanwhile makes 75PS/190Nm and has a claimed efficiency of 24kmpl. Hyundai also offers a CNG version but it will not be available at the onset with the Grand i10 Nios.

Safety

The new chassis means it will comply with the updated safety standards quite easily. Pedestrian protection too will be a part of the safety dragnet and the raised bonnet hints at it. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seat belt reminders and speed alert will be standard on all Grand i10 Nios trims. Top models will get reverse parking camera with guidelines and perhaps two extra airbags as well.

Price

The all-important question needs to be answered. At the moment, we believe the petrol manual Nios will be priced Rs 10-15,000 over the Grand. At the same time, we have been hearing horror stories of how small capacity diesels will be affected. So, estimating a price for the diesel at this point could be a bit difficult.