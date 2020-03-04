2020 Hyundai Creta to get 50+ connectivity features with BlueLink

The second-generation Hyundai Creta will come with over 50 connectivity features. The Seltos rivalling SUV will come with Hyundai latest generation BlueLink technology.

Hyundai Motor India will be launching the all-new second-generation Creta compact SUV on March 17. The Creta since it was first launched in India has been the best selling model in its segment until its rival, the Kia Seltos joined the party. Now Hyundai plans to regain lost ground with the all-new generation of the Creta.

When Hyundai introduces the all-new Creta in India, the automaker has confirmed that the SUV will come with the brand’s latest generation of its connected car system – BlueLink. The latest iteration of the software will enable over 50 connectivity features. It will also come with a Smartwatch integration for the Blue Link application. Additionally, the like other in-car virtual assistants, users can simply say “Hello BlueLink” to awaken the voice-activated system to control various features of the vehicle. The Blue Link virtual assistant can help with opening or closing the Sunroof, Seat Ventilation Control, Climate Control -Temperature, Fan Speed control, Fresh air or recirculation setting, along with in-vehicle assistance like dial by Number, India’s public holiday information and also get live Live Cricket Scores.

The latest generation BlueLink that will be offered with the new Creta will enable users to control various aspects of the vehicle through the smartwatch or the smartphone app. Through either of the methods, users can remotely start or stop the engine of the vehicle (automatic only) lock or unlock the doors, access vehicle information like engine, HVAC, door, Tyre pressure, fuel level status and more. They can also control other features like the in-vehicle air-purifier, vehicle alerts like Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and Stolen Vehicle. Hyundai claims that BlueLink supports Wear OS by Google, watchOS by Apple and TIZEN OS for Samsung’s Galaxy watches.

The all-new Creta will be launched soon to take on the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. The Seltos is likely to be offered with two petrol and one diesel offering and all would be offered with automatic transmissions. The standard petrol and diesel engines would most probably be the 1.5-litre 4-cylinder units borrowed from the Seltos. However, would the Creta also be offered with the 1.4-litre, turbo petrol with the DCT is yet to be confirmed.

