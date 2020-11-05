All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

The third-generation Hyundai i20 has finally been launched in India. The premium hatchback has been revamped this year and it comes loaded with segment-first features to set a new benchmark for its rivals.

The all-new Hyundai i20 has finally been launched in India, priced between Rs 6.8 lakh to Rs 11.17 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The 2020 Hyundai i20 is the third-generation model building on the success of its predecessors which pioneered the premium hatchback segment in India. Now with an all-new look and a fully redesigned interior, the 2020 Hyundai i20 ups the premium quotient in the segment. It brings three new engines, four transmission options and many first segment features.

2020 Hyundai i20 Engines

The Hyundai i20 borrows the same line of engines and transmission from the Hyundai Venue. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo diesel and the highly popular 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo petrol. Here are the engine specs and details of the new2020 Hyundai i20 explained below.

— 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, 83 hp at 6,000 rpm, 122 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. 5-speed Manual transmission or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT/IVT).

— 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine, 99 hp, 240 Nm of torque. 6-speed Manual transmission only.

— 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, 118 hp at 6,000rpm, 172 Nm of torque at 1,500–4,000 rpm. 6-speed iMT (clutch-less manual) or 7-speed DCT.

2020 Hyundai i20 Features

The Hyundai i20 comes with a list of segment-first features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink Connected Car technology. In addition, the driver gets a digital TFT screen instrument cluster with a multi-function steering wheel. The new i20 also offers a smartphone wireless charging pad, an electric sunroof, an air-purifier, Bose audio system among many more. The i20 will come with 6 airbags, 2 of which are standard, ESC, HSA, VSC and other safety features as well.

2020 Hyundai i20 Design

Hyundai has used its latest “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy with the new i20. It is a brand new vehicle which is now longer, wider and offers a longer wheelbase compared to the older-generation model. The i20 now sports a large Hyundai signature front grille that integrates into the sleek LED headlamps. At the back, Hyundai uses a sharp Z-themed design with the sleek LED tail lamps and the sporty rear bumper. The new i20 will be offered in six single tone colours – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night (blue), and Metallic Copper. The i20 Turbo model is also available with the dual-tone options of Polar White with Black Roof and Fiery Red with Black Roof.

2020 Hyundai i20 Variant-wise Prices

Hyundai has done away with the “Era” entry-level variant. Now the new i20 comes in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). The variant wise prices of the all-new 2020 Hyundai i20 is given below. These prices are introductory, and ex-showroom pan-India.

2020 Hyundai i20 Petrol Prices

Magna: Rs 6.79 lakh

Sportz: Rs 7.59 lakh

Sportz IVT: Rs 8.59 lakh

Asta: Rs 8.69 lakh

Asta IVT: Rs 9.69 lakh

Asta (O): Rs 9.19 lakh

2020 Hyundai i20 Diesel Prices

Magna: Rs 8.19 lakh

Sportz: Rs 8.99 lakh

Asta (O): 10.59 lakh

2020 Hyundai i20 Turbo Petrol Prices

Sportz iMT: Rs 8.79 lakh

Asta iMT: Rs 9.89 lakh

Asta DCT: Rs 10.66 lakh

Asta (O) DCT: Rs 11.17 lakh

