All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

The third-generation Hyundai i20 has finally been launched in India. The premium hatchback has been revamped this year and it comes loaded with segment-first features to set a new benchmark for its rivals.

By:Updated: Nov 05, 2020 12:56 PM
2020 Hyundai i20 India Launch Live, New Gen Hyundai i20 Price in India

The all-new Hyundai i20 has finally been launched in India, priced between Rs 6.8 lakh to Rs 11.17 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The 2020 Hyundai i20 is the third-generation model building on the success of its predecessors which pioneered the premium hatchback segment in India. Now with an all-new look and a fully redesigned interior, the 2020 Hyundai i20 ups the premium quotient in the segment. It brings three new engines, four transmission options and many first segment features.

2020 Hyundai i20 Engines

The Hyundai i20 borrows the same line of engines and transmission from the Hyundai Venue. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo diesel and the highly popular 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo petrol. Here are the engine specs and details of the new2020 Hyundai i20 explained below.

— 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, 83 hp at 6,000 rpm, 122 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. 5-speed Manual transmission or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT/IVT).

— 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine, 99 hp, 240 Nm of torque. 6-speed Manual transmission only.

— 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, 118 hp at 6,000rpm, 172 Nm of torque at 1,500–4,000 rpm. 6-speed iMT (clutch-less manual) or 7-speed DCT.

2020 Hyundai i20 Features

The Hyundai i20 comes with a list of segment-first features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink Connected Car technology. In addition, the driver gets a digital TFT screen instrument cluster with a multi-function steering wheel. The new i20 also offers a smartphone wireless charging pad, an electric sunroof, an air-purifier, Bose audio system among many more. The i20 will come with 6 airbags, 2 of which are standard, ESC, HSA, VSC and other safety features as well.

2020 Hyundai i20 Design

Hyundai has used its latest “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy with the new i20. It is a brand new vehicle which is now longer, wider and offers a longer wheelbase compared to the older-generation model. The i20 now sports a large Hyundai signature front grille that integrates into the sleek LED headlamps. At the back, Hyundai uses a sharp Z-themed design with the sleek LED tail lamps and the sporty rear bumper. The new i20 will be offered in six single tone colours – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night (blue), and Metallic Copper. The i20 Turbo model is also available with the dual-tone options of Polar White with Black Roof and Fiery Red with Black Roof.

2020 Hyundai i20 Variant-wise Prices

Hyundai has done away with the “Era” entry-level variant. Now the new i20 comes in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). The variant wise prices of the all-new 2020 Hyundai i20 is given below. These prices are introductory, and ex-showroom pan-India.

2020 Hyundai i20 Petrol Prices

Magna: Rs 6.79 lakh

Sportz: Rs 7.59 lakh

Sportz IVT: Rs 8.59 lakh

Asta: Rs 8.69 lakh

Asta IVT: Rs 9.69 lakh

Asta (O): Rs 9.19 lakh

2020 Hyundai i20 Diesel Prices

Magna: Rs 8.19 lakh

Sportz: Rs 8.99 lakh

Asta (O): 10.59 lakh

2020 Hyundai i20 Turbo Petrol Prices

Sportz iMT: Rs 8.79 lakh

Asta iMT: Rs 9.89 lakh

Asta DCT: Rs 10.66 lakh

Asta (O) DCT: Rs 11.17 lakh

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

Switching to CNG power gets easier: Drive CNG launches CNG kit installation and services

Switching to CNG power gets easier: Drive CNG launches CNG kit installation and services

Car Discounts: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai Elantra, Aura, Nios, i20  in Nov 2020

Car Discounts: Save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai Elantra, Aura, Nios, i20  in Nov 2020

Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

Diwali offer: Bajaj Platina range gets a price cut, lower interest rates

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

Car discounts: Up to Rs 2.5 lakh cashback on Honda Civic, New City in Nov 2020

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

All-new Mahindra Thar on a seven-month waiting period now with these hot favourite variants

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how

Now get your Ather 450 Plus / 450X electric scooter delivered in just three weeks, here's how

How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier's fortune to make it the brand's highest-selling SUV

How Tata Motors turned around the Harrier's fortune to make it the brand's highest-selling SUV

Jaguar i-Pace bookings open in India: Specs, variants of all-electric car revealed

Jaguar i-Pace bookings open in India: Specs, variants of all-electric car revealed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H'ness CB350 rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H'ness CB350 rival

Diwali offer: Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Presso

Diwali offer: Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Presso

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced