All-new Honda Jazz electric spied in India: Here’s what to expect

The all-new Honda Jazz electric has been spotted recently in Delhi-NCR and the test mule bearing a red registration plate has been snapped by folks at News 18. Before you get excited about this EV, let us convey that the testing of the Honda Jazz electric does not essentially mean that the EV will be launched in India as it could be here for R&D purposes as well. The spy image only shows the rear end of the Honda Jazz electric. The said portion looks exactly like the first generation Fit EV that was first launched in some global markets over six years back. However, the test mule gets the Jazz badging which means that the new generation model might be launched as the Jazz electric and not Fit. Compared to the vertical LED tail lamps on the standard model, the Jazz electric gets smaller wraparound tail lamps with clear lens units.

Honda Jazz electric (Image Source: News 18)

One can also see in the image that the rear bumper has been revised along with a larger spoiler compared to the regular Jazz. Reports on the internet suggest that the new Honda Jazz EV will have a total range of 300 km. As already mentioned, currently it is not clear whether Honda will launch the Jazz electric in India anytime soon. It is not just Honda that has started testing electric cars in India now. Country's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki flagged off as many as 50 electric car prototypes for testing in November last year. Maruti's first ever electric car will be launched in India by the year 2020.

Coming back to the Jazz electric, according to some previous media reports, the Honda Jazz electric will be launched in China and some other global markets by the first half of the year 2020. Honda expects to sell around 10,000 units of the EV every year and is expected to be priced close to Rs 16 lakh in the Chinese market. With electric vehicles set to become an important part of the auto industry soon, Honda might consider launching the Jazz electric here soon, especially when manufacturers like Tata Motors, Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki are betting big on the EV space.

