All-new Honda HR-V unveiled: Gets new hybrid powertrain, enhanced fuel efficiency

The powertrain is now a hybrid one and one that Honda calls as e:HEV. This translates to the fact that the driver can use either the petrol motor, the hybrid synergies or just pure electric power.

By:February 19, 2021 5:37 PM
Honda HR-V e:HEV 2021

Honda might not be as aggressive in the Indian market but the Japanese brand is quite bullish on the other parts of the globe. Point in case are the updates that global models receive. One such cars is the all-new Honda HR-V. In its second-generation, the Honda HR-V, also called as Vezel, doesn’t seem like a far departure from the original model’s looks. It retains its coupe-silhouette. The grille has now been made a prominent part of the design. There are LED headlights like before but the shape has been slightly altered. There are also new LED DRLs. Honda has given a new design to the alloys as well whereas the rear gets connected lights – a character line as few manufacturers call it. The bumpers are new all around whereas the flared wheel arches are also a nice touch.

Of prime importance though will be the fact that the Honda HR-V gets a refreshed cabin that comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also leather ventilated seats, wireless charger as well as panoramic sunroof. The powertrain is now a hybrid one and one that Honda calls as e:HEV. This translates to the fact that the driver can use either the petrol motor, the hybrid synergies or just pure electric power. Unfortunately, not much details are available about the powertrain though we assume that it will be the same as the Honda City unit – 1.5-litre and with two electric motors.

Will Honda launch this in India? Ideally, they should. However, the HR-V is based on another platform and hence there are chances that the company will not take that route. If launched here, the Honda HR-V will not only find competition from the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos but also from the bigger Tata Harrier.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha's upcoming fully-faired MT-07 supersport can be the R6 replacement: Here's what to expect!

Yamaha's upcoming fully-faired MT-07 supersport can be the R6 replacement: Here's what to expect!

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike launched: Boasts 350kg payload, higher range

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike launched: Boasts 350kg payload, higher range

Volkswagen India looking to bring in electric cars: First car to be expected by this time

Volkswagen India looking to bring in electric cars: First car to be expected by this time

Ather Energy opens experience center in Pune: 40-city presence in India by 2021 end

Ather Energy opens experience center in Pune: 40-city presence in India by 2021 end

How the Nissan Magnite is made: One car every five minutes

How the Nissan Magnite is made: One car every five minutes

Pre-owned diesel car sales jump to 65% in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire most searched vehicle: Droom

Pre-owned diesel car sales jump to 65% in 2020, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire most searched vehicle: Droom

TVS Apache RR310 price hiked: Now closer to KTM RC390's pricing

TVS Apache RR310 price hiked: Now closer to KTM RC390's pricing

McLaren Artura breaks cover! Plug-in hybrid supercar with 671 hp and 330 km/h top speed

McLaren Artura breaks cover! Plug-in hybrid supercar with 671 hp and 330 km/h top speed

India's fastest electric bike SVM Prana video review: Top speed, range, acceleration tested!

India's fastest electric bike SVM Prana video review: Top speed, range, acceleration tested!

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth video review: Mileage, specs, features

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth video review: Mileage, specs, features

Volkswagen Taigun spearheading brand's transformation to an SUV maker for Indians

Volkswagen Taigun spearheading brand's transformation to an SUV maker for Indians

After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to 'hover'

After rocket thrusters, Elon Musk now wants upcoming Tesla Roadster to 'hover'

Kia K8 unveiled: Striking-looking sedan might be launched in India

Kia K8 unveiled: Striking-looking sedan might be launched in India

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 model by this much!

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 model by this much!

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made