All-new Honda HR-V unveiled: Gets new hybrid powertrain, enhanced fuel efficiency

The powertrain is now a hybrid one and one that Honda calls as e:HEV. This translates to the fact that the driver can use either the petrol motor, the hybrid synergies or just pure electric power.

Honda HR-V e:HEV 2021

Honda might not be as aggressive in the Indian market but the Japanese brand is quite bullish on the other parts of the globe. Point in case are the updates that global models receive. One such cars is the all-new Honda HR-V. In its second-generation, the Honda HR-V, also called as Vezel, doesn’t seem like a far departure from the original model’s looks. It retains its coupe-silhouette. The grille has now been made a prominent part of the design. There are LED headlights like before but the shape has been slightly altered. There are also new LED DRLs. Honda has given a new design to the alloys as well whereas the rear gets connected lights – a character line as few manufacturers call it. The bumpers are new all around whereas the flared wheel arches are also a nice touch.

Of prime importance though will be the fact that the Honda HR-V gets a refreshed cabin that comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also leather ventilated seats, wireless charger as well as panoramic sunroof. The powertrain is now a hybrid one and one that Honda calls as e:HEV. This translates to the fact that the driver can use either the petrol motor, the hybrid synergies or just pure electric power. Unfortunately, not much details are available about the powertrain though we assume that it will be the same as the Honda City unit – 1.5-litre and with two electric motors.

Will Honda launch this in India? Ideally, they should. However, the HR-V is based on another platform and hence there are chances that the company will not take that route. If launched here, the Honda HR-V will not only find competition from the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos but also from the bigger Tata Harrier.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.