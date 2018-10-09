All-new Honda CR-V India launch live updates: Exterior, interior, cabin, images and price

  1. Auto
The new 2018 Honda CR-V is set to be launched in India in just a couple of hours from now. Here we will be bringing instant updates straight from the launch event along with all details that you need to know about the new CR-V.

As we enter the festive season, Indian-arm of the Japanese carmaker, Honda Cars India is all set to its flagship all-new Honda CR-V SUV in India and is also the second big launch for the company after all-new Amaze. The new generation Honda CR-V was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018 in February 2018 and soon comes the market launch. The CR-V SUV has been a popular model for the company but the sales didn't respond well as it was available only in the petrol variant. This time around Honda has gone all aggressive and the new generation Honda CR-V will also get a new 1.6L diesel engine option along with fresh design and premium interiors. Here are all the updates from the launch of the new Honda CR-V.

 

The prices of 2018 Honda CR-V are expected to start from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

