All-new Honda Civic bookings commences at Rs 31,000

Honda India is all set to reintroduce the Civic brand in the Indian market, and the official bookings on the same have already commenced at Rs 31,000. This token amount can be paid at any of the official Honda car dealers across India, and it is also fully refundable.

The all-new Civic has come a long way since its inception, and it is the 10th generation car in the Civic family line which is set to be launched next month in the Indian car market. What’s new is the fact that it is for the first time that it receives a diesel engine option in the form of a 1.6-litre diesel engine unit delivering 120hp of maximum power. The other engine is the 1.8-litre petrol engine unit delivering 141hp of maximum power.

Honda Civic has always been famous as a luxury rich sedan and the new Civic only gets better in this sense. On the inside, it packs ivory leather upholstery along with a dual-tone dashboard and door panel theme. The steering wheel comes leather wrapped featuring infotainment and cruise control buttons along with a few chrome hints. It gets new dual-zone climate control, 8-way adjustable driver’s seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (which is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), electric sunroof, and a standard smart key which packs engine start/stop, sunroof control, power window control and boot release features. Other new modern bits in the Civic include push-button start, automatic wipers and much more.

Also read: 2019 Honda Civic specs Revealed: First in class features, 26 kmpl for this Toyota Corolla rival!

On the outside, it comes with 17-inch standard alloy wheels, and there is chrome hints on the grille, door handles and window line. In terms of overall looks, the design has been fully revamped, and the car is now much sportier with cuts and creases running across its full body length.

When launched you can expect the car to be priced in a bracket of Rs 20 – 24 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned for more updates.