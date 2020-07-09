All-new Honda City variants leaked: Older City in entry variants to be feature-rich

The all-new Honda City will co-exist with the current model, with the latter being sold only with a petrol and lower trims while the newer car will also get the option of a diesel engine.

By:Published: July 9, 2020 11:41 AM

The launch of the all-new Honda City is close. Okay, its on July 15. It will be a digital launch and we will bring you the live coverage as well. Honda in the meanwhile has chosen to keep the older-gen car as well. This has never been done by the company before but the strategy behind it is that the new car is significantly more expensive than the older one. This way, the company will only retail top variants of the all-new Honda City while selling the lower trims of the older car. A leaked brochure from Teambhp hints at this. The brochure scan shows the variants, features as well as other details of the upcoming Honda car. So, what are these features and variant spread of the new Honda City. Take a look.

The Honda City line-up from July 15 will start from the V variant onwards. This will likely be a petrol-only model like the current car. It will be available with both manual and CVT options. The Honda City V variant will have three-barrel halogen projector headlights, LED DRL, LED tail lights, rear AC vents, two-tone upholstery and more. The safety features include Vehicle Stability Assist, tyre deflation warning system, four airbags, rear parking camera with guidelines and Hill Start Assist. This variant also boasts an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers. Push-button start and cruise control also are on offer.

 

Also Read All-new Honda City review

Even the VX variant gets both manual and CVT. This is where the all-new Honda City will start from. It has got dual-tone 16-inch alloys, electric sunroof, leather stitching, auto headlights, colour MID, G-meter display, 8-speaker sound system and six airbags. There is also the auto-dimming IRVM. This variant will also have petrol and diesel engines.

As for the top-spec ZX variant, it has all-LED headlights, LED fog lights and integrated LED guide-type indicators. Perforated leather upholstery, front and rear centre armrest, auto-folding door mirrors, remote opening and closing of windows and sunroof, and Lane Watch Camera.

The all-new Honda City price will start from around Rs 11.6 lakh while the top models could nudge Rs 16 lakh.

Source: Teambhp.com

