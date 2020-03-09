All-new Honda City variants and features leaked: Launch in April 2020

The next-generation Honda City will be launched in India with new segment-first features like tyre pressure monitoring systems along with 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more.

Some details of the upcoming seventh-generation Honda City has surfaced online that reveal a few features that will be segment firsts, in addition to variants that will be offered. The new Honda City will be launched in April 2020. The sedan is based on an all-new platform and will come with a petrol engine along with a diesel offering.

A TeamBHP report suggests that the Honda City will be offered in three variants but the names of the variants have not yet been confirmed. The new Honda City will come with some segment-first features like tyre pressure monitoring system and Amazon’s Alexa enabled telematics that will be a standard feature. Additionally, the City will come with traction control, VSA, 4 airbags, 5 headrests, 3-point seat belts for all passengers and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an all-new user interface.

The all-new City will be powered by a brand new 1.5-litre DOHC VTEC petrol engine with a new bore and stroke that the current i-VTEC BS4 engine that is offered. This engine is likely to come with a manual transmission along with the option of a CVT gearbox. Whether it will come with a mild-hybrid system, cannot be ruled out at this point in time. an insider at TeamBHP reports that the NVH levels have improved for the City with the new engines while motor itself delivers good low-end performance.

The diesel offering in the City would likely be the same 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor that is currently offered, albeit with upgrades to make it comply with the BS6 emission norms. Honda may also offer a CVT with the diesel engine similar to what is offered with the Amaze.

The report suggests that the cabin and the materials used in the new model has an improved interior and will offer better seats than before. The rival to the Honda City will be the likes of the Toyota Yaris, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid.

Source: TeamBHP

