All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

The all-new Honda City has come out with flying colours in its crash test conducted by NCAP.

The seventh-generation Honda City was unveiled internationally in late 2019. While the City is expected to be launched in India soon, ASEAN NCAP has recently performed its safety crash test and released the scores for the India-bound sedan. Earlier generations of the Honda City were also awarded 5-stars by ASEAN NCAP. Now the all-new Honda City has also been awarded a 5-star safety rating.

The model that was tested by ASEAN NCAP was designed to Thailand market specifications. The City received an overall score of 86.54 in the full frontal-offset impact and side-impact tests. Other passive and active safety features were also evaluated on the vehicle. For Adult Occupant Protection, the new City scored 44.83 while it scored 22.82 for child occupant protection and 18.89 for additional safety assist technologies.

The Honda City in Thailand is offered with six airbags, ABS, EBD, vehicle stability assist, hill-start assist, emergency stop signal and a multi-view reverse camera and G-Force control body structure. But the India-spec model although will be revised, will feature a similar amount of safety equipment.

Honda will introduce the all-new City in India traction control, 4 airbags, 5 headrests, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, VSA and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an all-new user interface. It will also feature tyre pressure monitoring system and Amazon’s Alexa enabled telematics.

For the Indian market, the City is expected to feature a brand new 1.5-litre DOHC VTEC petrol engine. The engine is would most likely be mated to a manual transmission along with the option of a CVT gearbox. Honda is yet to confirm on the engine line up, but it is possible that it may feature a mild-hybrid system. The diesel engine would likely be the same 1.5-litre turbo i-DTEC motor that would, of course, be BS6 complaint. Honda may also offer a CVT option with the diesel as well.

The all-new Honda City is expected to be launched in April 2020, however, due to the lockdown in India due to the coronavirus, there is a possibility that Honda would delay the launch of the sedan. But we await official confirmation from the manufacturer on the official launch date.

