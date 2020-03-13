All-new Honda City petrol now more powerful to take on 2020 Hyundai Verna

The new Honda City has got 121hp of power and also more features as part of the standard equipment - better suited to take on the competition.

The all-new Honda City will be unveiled in India on March 16. It is the fifth-generation car and Honda has ensured that it goes the whole shebang with it. After all, the Honda City is its bread and butter model here. While only a couple of days are left before its India unveil, there are leaked documents. The leaked document from Teambhp suggests that the new Honda City will be available in four trims in the petrol – two manual and two automatic. The trim names are the same as before – VX and ZX. Surprisingly, there is no mention of the diesel powertrain. However, there is fresh information about petrol.

The petrol engine is a 1498cc unit, 1cc more than the outgoing unit. This engine produces 121hp of power at the same 6,600rpm. The document doesn’t show the torque figures or if the gearbox is a 6-speed unit but that there is a CVT. Now, we know Honda has previously said that the new City will get a diesel heart in India. This will be the recently BS-ified 100hp, 1.5-litre motor. A 6-speed manual and possibly a CVT will be paired to this engine.

The new City is longer, wider and taller than the outgoing car. In fact, the CVT trims are 20mm longer than the manual ones. The wheelbase though stays the same at 2,600mm. Gross vehicle weight has gone by 25kg. Expect the same performance from the City as the older unit.

Honda has added more features to the new City. Standard amongst them will be the Alexa-enabled telematics on a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system and four airbags. This will ensure that the City will take on the feature-rich upcoming Hyundai Verna. The Verna might trump the City in terms of features but then the Honda might claw back lost ground with the help of its Japanese reliability.

Source: Teambhp

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.