All-New Honda City launched in India: Verna, Ciaz rival priced at Rs 10.89 lakh

The new-generation Honda City has finally been launched in India as a premium offering to take on rivals like the Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and others in the mid-size sedan segment in India. In its all-new Avatar, the Honda City comes packed with features and a line of BS6 compliant engines.

By:Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:58 PM

The fifth-generation Honda City has been finally launched in India for a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh. The fourth-generation model will continue to be offered in India as a lower and more affordable trim option. The new-generation Honda City is a premium offering and will come with a petrol and diesel option. Honda is offering the new City as a connected car with the latest software of Honda Connect and is also the first vehicle in India enabled with Amazon Alexa allowing for voice command functions through Amazon’s Alexa devices and apps.

The Honda City will be powered by a reworked version of the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which develops 119hp and 145Nm of torque. This engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic options with paddle shifters. This engine is rated to deliver a fuel economy of 18.4 kmpl for the CVT variant and 17.8kmpl for the manual option. The 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine has been upgraded to BS6 compliance and carried over from the older generation.

The new Honda City offers a brand new design language with a new exterior styling and a brand new and spacious cabin. The new City offers new all-LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps, an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital tier MID and 32 connected features enabled with Honda Connect. The new City is India’s first vehicle to comes enabled with Amazon Alexa offering remote voice commands like Remote control AC, Door lock and unlock, boot open, Car Dashboard: Vehicle status, Vehicle Health, Location Services: Find My Car, Share Vehicle Location, Alerts – Tyre deflation, Battery, Time fencing and Service Features: RSA, PUC, Service History, Insurance.

Safety equipment in the new Honda City includes ABS with EBD, up to 6 airbags, VSA, AHA, HSA, ESS, Tyre Pressure Monitors, blind sport monitor, a multi-angle rearview camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and three-point pre-tensioned seat belts for all five seats. The all-new Honda City is available in three variants V, VX and ZX and all variants will come with a long list of standard features along with petrol manual, CVT and diesel options. The variant wise ex-showroom, Delhi pricing of the all-new Honda City is listed below.

All-new Honda City Variant Wise Prices

Variants

V

VX

ZX

Petrol Manual

Rs 10.89 lakh

Rs 12.25 lakh

Rs 13.14 lakh

Petrol CVT

Rs 12.19 lakh

Rs 13.55 lakh

Rs 14.44 lakh

Diesel Manual

Rs 12.39 lakh

Rs 13.75 lakh

Rs 14.64 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-New Honda City launched in India: Verna, Ciaz rival priced at Rs 10.89 lakh

All-New Honda City launched in India: Verna, Ciaz rival priced at Rs 10.89 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan launched in India: More features than Rider variant at this price

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan launched in India: More features than Rider variant at this price

Mahindra XUV300 beats international brands to become India's safest car in Global NCAP ratings

Mahindra XUV300 beats international brands to become India's safest car in Global NCAP ratings

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

New 2020 Honda City India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

New 2020 Honda City India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Kia Sonet India debut on 7 August: Features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India debut on 7 August: Features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept unveiled: Brings back 450hp V8 engine

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept unveiled: Brings back 450hp V8 engine

Hyundai Creta diesel brings in more than 50% sales of the SUV: 3rd shift to begin soon at Tamil Nadu plant

Hyundai Creta diesel brings in more than 50% sales of the SUV: 3rd shift to begin soon at Tamil Nadu plant

BluSmart launches hourly electric car rental at Rs 199, in-app wallet for contactless payments

BluSmart launches hourly electric car rental at Rs 199, in-app wallet for contactless payments

Jawa Electric bike in development: Could get petrol motorcycle-like mileage, power

Jawa Electric bike in development: Could get petrol motorcycle-like mileage, power

Volkswagen ID.3 sales to begin 20 July: VW's first mass-market electric car with up to 550 km range

Volkswagen ID.3 sales to begin 20 July: VW's first mass-market electric car with up to 550 km range

Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions discontinued or not: Here is what company says

Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions discontinued or not: Here is what company says

MotoGP: 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas cancelled, season to resume this Sunday

MotoGP: 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas cancelled, season to resume this Sunday

Launch Alert: 2020 Hyundai Tucson priced at Rs 22.3 lakh gets Panoramic sunroof, BlueLink and more

Launch Alert: 2020 Hyundai Tucson priced at Rs 22.3 lakh gets Panoramic sunroof, BlueLink and more

Extreme drag-bike modification for Hero Xtreme: Turbocharger and streamliner fairing!

Extreme drag-bike modification for Hero Xtreme: Turbocharger and streamliner fairing!

2021 BMW S1000R to ditch asymmetric headlamps: Spied with F900R-like fascia

2021 BMW S1000R to ditch asymmetric headlamps: Spied with F900R-like fascia

Hero Electric customises its e-scooters for Coronavirus sample collection: Tie up with Pathkind Labs

Hero Electric customises its e-scooters for Coronavirus sample collection: Tie up with Pathkind Labs

Toyota introduces unique finance schemes for July: Assured buyback, low EMI on Glanza, Innova Crysta

Toyota introduces unique finance schemes for July: Assured buyback, low EMI on Glanza, Innova Crysta

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price in India hiked: Most affordable Pulsar now costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price in India hiked: Most affordable Pulsar now costlier by this much

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift launch tomorrow: 5 things to know about Harrier, Compass rival

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift launch tomorrow: 5 things to know about Harrier, Compass rival