All-New Honda City launched in India: Verna, Ciaz rival priced at Rs 10.89 lakh

The new-generation Honda City has finally been launched in India as a premium offering to take on rivals like the Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and others in the mid-size sedan segment in India. In its all-new Avatar, the Honda City comes packed with features and a line of BS6 compliant engines.

The fifth-generation Honda City has been finally launched in India for a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh. The fourth-generation model will continue to be offered in India as a lower and more affordable trim option. The new-generation Honda City is a premium offering and will come with a petrol and diesel option. Honda is offering the new City as a connected car with the latest software of Honda Connect and is also the first vehicle in India enabled with Amazon Alexa allowing for voice command functions through Amazon’s Alexa devices and apps.

The Honda City will be powered by a reworked version of the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which develops 119hp and 145Nm of torque. This engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic options with paddle shifters. This engine is rated to deliver a fuel economy of 18.4 kmpl for the CVT variant and 17.8kmpl for the manual option. The 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine has been upgraded to BS6 compliance and carried over from the older generation.

The new Honda City offers a brand new design language with a new exterior styling and a brand new and spacious cabin. The new City offers new all-LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps, an electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital tier MID and 32 connected features enabled with Honda Connect. The new City is India’s first vehicle to comes enabled with Amazon Alexa offering remote voice commands like Remote control AC, Door lock and unlock, boot open, Car Dashboard: Vehicle status, Vehicle Health, Location Services: Find My Car, Share Vehicle Location, Alerts – Tyre deflation, Battery, Time fencing and Service Features: RSA, PUC, Service History, Insurance.

Safety equipment in the new Honda City includes ABS with EBD, up to 6 airbags, VSA, AHA, HSA, ESS, Tyre Pressure Monitors, blind sport monitor, a multi-angle rearview camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and three-point pre-tensioned seat belts for all five seats. The all-new Honda City is available in three variants V, VX and ZX and all variants will come with a long list of standard features along with petrol manual, CVT and diesel options. The variant wise ex-showroom, Delhi pricing of the all-new Honda City is listed below.

All-new Honda City Variant Wise Prices Variants V VX ZX Petrol Manual Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 12.25 lakh Rs 13.14 lakh Petrol CVT Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 14.44 lakh Diesel Manual Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh Rs 14.64 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

