All-new Honda City launch on July 15: Expected price, variants of Hyundai Verna rival

The Honda City in its new form will likely be launched in six variants and the older model too will continue but only in the lower variants. Expect prices of the new Honda City to begin from Rs 12 lakh onwards.

Published: July 4, 2020 3:14 PM

The all-new Honda City has been creating the buzz for quite some time. Understandably so since the Honda City has established the Japanese brand here and is a name to contend with. Especially since the nameplate has been in production from the last 20 years in India. The all-new or fifth-gen model will be launched in India on July 15. It is expected to be a digital launch, given the present pandemic situation. Honda Car India will launch the new City in likely six variants – two for petrol manual, two automatic and two for the diesel. The fourth-gen model will co-exist with the new car and will be sold in the lower trims only. Honda might also shift some equipment from the higher trims to the lower ones to enable them to effectively take on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and the Toyota Yaris. The new Honda City in the meanwhile will take on higher trims of the Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Vento.

The new Honda City boasts an updated 1.5-litre petrol engine that brings in a 2hp power jump over the older motor while the torque is 145Nm. This engine can be ordered with a 6-speed manual or 7-step CVT. As for the diesel, it gets a DPF and the same amount of power as well as torque is generated like before – 100hp/200Nm. Honda, at present, will offer the 1.5-litre diesel engine only with a 6-speed manual. Honda has kitted this new-gen City with a lot of equipment and some of them are segment-first. This includes the Lane Watch Assist, Amazon Alexa capabilities, G-meter and others. There are also six airbags on offer in the ZX variants.

The City launch would have happened in May if things were going according to the plan. However, the COVID-19 put a spanner in the works. We expect the new Honda City prices to start from Rs 12 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.

