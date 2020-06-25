All new-Honda City bookings start: How to book the Hyundai Verna rival online

The all-new Honda City will be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, with the gasoline motor being also offered with an optional CVT. The car will be offered only in top variants.

By:Updated: Jun 25, 2020 4:48 PM

New 5th generation Honda City is India’s First Connected Car with Alexa remote capability, equipped with over 32 connected features, know engine, power and safety features details

The all-new Honda City will be launched this July. It will be a digital launch most likely, given the current situation. Honda though has opened bookings of the sedan ahead of its launch. One can book the car online from the company website or through Honda dealerships that are open now. The booking amount is Rs 21,000 at the dealership and Rs 5,000 if you book online. Honda says that they are looking for a mid-July launch for the car. The older City model will co-exist with the new one. The strategy will likely be to have the lower-spec variants of the older Honda City to be sold alongside the higher trims of the newer car. This will possibly help Honda position the newer Honda City in a better fashion where it takes on rivals like the Hyundai Verna as well as the Volkswagen Vento in India. Deliveries of the new City are expected to start from July itself as the vehicle production has already begun.

The new Honda City is claimed to be the longest as well as the widest in its class. The car will come with many unique features like an Amazon Alexa connected infotainment system, Lane Watch Assist, and more. There might be two trims available –  VX and ZX. Honda is offering the new City with a petrol and diesel engine. The petrol engine is a new DOHC unit that displaces 1500cc and makes 121hp and 145Nm. The diesel in the meanwhile is the same 1.5-litre unit from before but tuned to BS6 standard. It makes an identical 100hp and 200Nm. Both the engines come with a 6-speed manual as standard while the petrol variant also gets a CVT. Claimed mileage of the petrol MT is 17.8kmpl while that of the automatic is 18.4kmpl. The diesel claims a mileage of 24.1kmpl.

Are you waiting for the new Honda City launch? If yes, let us know on our social media channels.

