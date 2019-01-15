All-new Ford Shelby GT500 breaks cover: Most powerful Mustang ever with 700 bhp of firepower!

The all-new 2020 Shelby GT500 has been revealed very recently at the Detroit Auto Show. Now the best part is that the new model is the most powerful Ford ever built by the company and hence, completely lives up to the hype. Ford goes on to mention that the new 2020 Shelby GT500 is the quickest accelerating street legal Ford and most high-performance technology ever offered on a Mustang. Compared to the Shelby GT350, the new GT500 gets large grille openings that enhance the cooling pack airflow by 50 percent. The new thermal management system now includes a new rear diffuser having updated composite materials along with a revised spoiler.

The new Shelby GT500 is not just about fancy race-inspired exterior as it also boasts of a premium cabin. The interiors now get a carbon fibre instrument cluster along with new door panels. Furthermore, one will also get power adjustable seating along with a 12-inch fully coloured instrumentation. Besides, you also get an 8-inch SYNC3 touch screen that features FordPass connect and SiriusXM.

Powering this beast is a 5.2 litre hand built, aluminium alloy engine that is good for churning out close to a staggering 700 bhp. With this, the company claims that the new Shelby GT500 can do a quarter mile in less than 11 seconds while a sprint from a standstill to 60 mph comes in under 3 seconds. The new Shelby GT500 gets a seven-speed dual clutch transmission system that promises quick gearshifts in under 100 milliseconds.

The new 2020 Shelby GT500 will hit the dealerships towards the end of this year. However, the pricing still remains a mystery which would be announced closer to the launch date. The new GT500 will be available in three colour options namely Twister Orange, Iconic Silver and Red Hot and racing stripes come with all three.

