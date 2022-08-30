All-new Ford Mustang to make global debut on September 14, 2022

The all-new seventh-generation Ford Mustang will make its global debut on September 14, 2022, at the Detroit Auto Show. It will get multiple engine options and a manual gearbox too!

Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic car nameplates across the world as it first made its debut back in 1964. The American carmaker is now all set to unveil the seventh-generation model of this muscle car. The all-new Ford Mustang will make its global debut on September 14, 2022, at the Detroit Auto Show. It will get multiple engine options and a manual gearbox as well!

In terms of design, the upcoming seventh-generation Ford Mustang is likely to retain the iconic silhouette of this muscle car. Internally codenamed S650, the new Mustang will get a cosmetic overhaul, including reworked bumpers, new alloy wheels and slimmer all-LED headlights. On the inside, it is expected to get a large 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

While the exact details about its powertrains aren’t known yet, the new-gen Ford Mustang is expected to get the tried and tested 2.3-litre, four-cylinder, EcoBoost engine and the 5.0-litre V8 motor in the new model too. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and there will be automatic transmissions on offer as well.

Sharing the invite, Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ford Motor Company, said, “Mustang is the world’s best-selling sports car because there’s one for everyone – from an EcoBoost convertible to 5-liter V8 GT fastback coupe. Now it’s time to for a new stampede of owners, fans and employees to welcome the next chapter in Mustang’s legacy – the seventh-generation, which will be our best yet.”

