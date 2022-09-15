All-new Ford Mustang revealed with a V8 and manual gearbox!

The sports car offers improved tech and style stakes with more advanced kit equipped inside and two improved powertrain options.

Ford has taken the wraps off its seventh-generation Mustang with a refreshed-but-familiar styling, revised chassis hardware, and two upgraded powertrains. The sports car offers improved tech and style stakes with more advanced kit equipped inside and two improved powertrain options. The Mustang retains its design persona albeit with some changes like a sportier look up front with sleeker headlamps, when compared to its predecessor.

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang will be powered by the same 5-litre V-8 and turbocharged 2.3-litre EcoBoost engines, but with some upgrades. The company has not officially revealed the power figures yet, but stated that it will be more powerful than before.

The supercar will be offered with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission, depending on the engine choice. In addition to the hardtop coupe bodystyle, the Mustang will also be available as a soft top convertible.

Seventh-generation Ford Mustang: Design

The all-new Ford Mustang gets an edgier and aggressive design language, slim LED headlights with new tri-bar LED daylight running lamps, dual air intakes in the front grille to improve performance and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels equipped with the Brembo brakes as part of a standard-fit Performance Pack.

While its redesigned rear deck is adorned with sharper-looking rear light clusters that feature the Mustang’s trademark three-bar lights. Christopher Walter, Ford Mustang design manager said “Both the EcoBoost and Mustang GT have unique styling cues that deliver on their promise of Mustang Performance,”

The new Mustang comes with two new colour options -Vapour Blue and Yellow Splash, along with new stripe colours and design.

Seventh-generation Ford Mustang: Interior

Inside the cabin of the all-new Ford Mustang’s base models, there are dual screens while mid and top-level variants sport a bigger 13.2 inch touchscreen display which is attached with a 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster.

Other interior features include a Ford’s Sync 4 infotainment system which is compatible with both Apple Carplay and Android Auto, wireless charging, over-the-air software compatibility and a 12-speaker B&O stereo. Climate and radio controls are also operated via touch screens buttons instead of physical knobs.