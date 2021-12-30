All-new Ford Endeavour seen performing test runs in Thailand: Wears production-ready shell

The upcoming 2022 Ford Endeavour makes an appearance on the roads of Thailand with heavy camouflage and an F-150-inspired front facet. The global unveiling may happen by late 2022.

The Ford Endeavour was one of the best ladder-frame SUVs in the Indian market in a price bracket of Rs. 40-50 lakh, ex-showroom. Sadly, it is impossible to buy one now since Ford India has pulled the plug on sales operations in the Indian market. However, the Endeavour is now ready to be unveiled in an updated avatar. A production-ready prototype was recently showcased by Ford.

This time around, a production-ready test mule is spotted on roads in Thailand. With this update, the Endeavour will get a revised front-end. It can be seen in the images here that the front-facet gets a more upright stance that looks quite like the Ford F-150 Raptorâ€™s face. It is more squarish than the model it will replace.

Over to the sides, changes will include additional black cladding, updated roof rails, a revised window line, and a slightly reworked silhouette. Around the rear, the facelifted version will come with a set of new tail lamps, along with a redesigned bumper. Since the test prototype is wrapped in camouflage, not a lot can be said about the changes done to the sheet metal.

The 2022 Endeavour will also see some revisions on the inside. Expect the new model to come with a 6-seat layout as well. Moreover, the feature list may see a fair bit of updates with more features onboard. The dashboard is assumed to be carried over from the recently unveiled 2022 Ranger pickup truck. Hence, the 2022 Endeavour may sport a widescreen all-digital instrument console and a large touchscreen infotainment unit. The latter will sit in a portrait fashion.

Under the hood, the 2022 Ford Endeavour is likely to come with two engine options – 2.0L diesel twin-turbo diesel and 3.0L V6 diesel. These power plants are expected to come paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Talking of its arrival in India, Ford has confirmed that it will continue to sell CBU models in the Indian market. Therefore, it is anticipated that Ford may sell Endeavour in India under a limited-unit import policy wherein a fixed quantity of vehicles can be imported without heavy taxes.