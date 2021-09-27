All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

Force Motors has launched the all-new Force Gurkha in India and its prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The new Force Gurkha will directly rival the Mahindra Thar.

Force Motors has today announced the prices of the all-new Force Gurkha. The prices of the new Force Gurkha start in India at Rs 13.59 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The bookings for the same are now officially open at select Force Motors dealerships across the country. One can book the new Gurkha by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000, and the deliveries of the same will commence on Dusshera day, i.e. on October 15, 2021. The new Force Gurkha gets a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates along with a bunch of new features.

Watch Video | New Mahindra Thar Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new Force Gurkha is based on a revised chassis and it gets a new bodyshell to comply with the latest safety regulations. The design of this SUV is inspired by the Mercedes G-Wagen and it has an imposing stance. Talking about changes, at the front, it gets a completely new design for the grille and the Gurkha logo replaces the old F-Logo. The new Force Gurkha also features all-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and it gets fender-mounted LED turn indicators too. The SUV rides on new 16-inch alloy wheels and there is a 4x4x4 badging on the rear fender.

The new Gurkha is longer and wider than the outgoing model and the company claims that it offers a roomier cabin. The SUV now gets front-facing captain seats for all four passengers. This time around, Force Motors has added some creature comfort features too in the Gurkha. For instance, it gets a new dashboard that now features a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Some other features of the SUV include tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, power windows, etc. In terms of safety equipment, the new Gurkha gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and even TPMS.

Talking about the powertrain, the new Gurkha is still powered by the old Mercedes-Benz-derived 2.6-litre common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine. However, it has been updated to meet the new BS6 emission norms. This oil-burner now churns out 91 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. Also, the SUV continues to get a 4×4 drivetrain as before along with a low-ratio transfer case and live axles at either end with front and rear locking differentials. It has a water wading capacity of 700 mm.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Price, Specs Compared

The all-new Force Gurkha has been launched in the country today. The prices of the new Force Gurkha start at Rs 13.59 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The company has not revealed whether the Gurkha will be offered in a single fully-loaded variant or there will be even other variants on sale. The bookings for the new Force Gurkha have now commenced at select Force Motors dealerships across the country and one can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. Its deliveries will commence on Dusshera day. The new Force Gurkha directly rivals the Mahindra Thar.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.