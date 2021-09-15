All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

Force Motors has revealed the all-new Force Gurkha BS6. The prices of the new Gurkha will be announced on 27th September and the bookings will also commence on the same day.

By:Updated: Sep 15, 2021 10:57 AM

 

Force Motors has finally revealed the production-spec version of the all-new Force Gurkha BS6. The new Force Gurkha was first showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was about to be launched in the country in May 2020. But, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, its launch got delayed. Now, the final production-spec version of the Gurkha is finally here and this SUV has undergone some major cosmetic and mechanical changes along with the addition of some new features.

The new Force Gurkha features a revised chassis and a new bodyshell to comply with the latest safety regulations. The Gurkha still features Mercedes G-Wagen-inspired looks and an imposing stance. However, in terms of aesthetics, there are a bunch of changes too. The off-roader now gets a completely new design for the grille with the Gurkha logo replacing the old F-Logo that gives it a distinct character. The new Gurkha is also the only SUV in its class to sport all-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and it even features fender-mounted LED turn indicators. The SUV also gets new 16-inch alloy wheels and there is a 4x4x4 badging on the rear fender.

Just like the exterior, the new Force Gurkha gets a host of changes on the inside too. The new Gurkha is longer and wider than the outgoing model and so it offers a roomier cabin. Also, the SUV now gets front-facing captain seats for all four passengers. This hard-core off-roader now gets some creature comfort features too. It gets a revamped dashboard with a new touchscreen infotainment system that even supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Some other features include tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, power windows, etc. The Gurkha now also features dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and even TPMS.

The new Force Gurkha is still powered by the old Mercedes-Benz-derived 2.6-litre common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine. However, it has been updated to meet the new BS6 emission norms. This oil-burner now develops around 91 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. Also, the Force Gurkha continues to get a 4×4 drivetrain as before along with a low-ratio transfer case and live axles at either end with front and rear locking differentials. It has a water wading capacity of 700 mm.

The all-new Force Gurkha BS6 has been revealed in India today. The official prices of this SUV will be announced on September 27, 2021, and the bookings for the same will also open on the same day. The all-new Gurkha will be available in five colours. They are – Red, Orange, Green, Grey and White. The company is also offering a 1.5 lakh km/3 year warranty and 4 free services for this SUV. The new Gurkha will start arriving at dealerships in the first week of October and the deliveries of the first batch will commence on Dussehra day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Six-point EV charging plaza to be operational at Delhi's Nehru Place by next month

Six-point EV charging plaza to be operational at Delhi's Nehru Place by next month

Maharashtra EV subsidy impact: Ather 450 Plus gets a big price cut!

Maharashtra EV subsidy impact: Ather 450 Plus gets a big price cut!

Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 2.5 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 2.5 million unit sales milestone

BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched at starting price of Rs 77.9 lakh

BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched at starting price of Rs 77.9 lakh

MG Astor unveil date out: India's first Level 2 autonomous vehicle

MG Astor unveil date out: India's first Level 2 autonomous vehicle

Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz fastest to cross 3 lakh sales mark in sedan segment

FADA reiterates need for Franchisee Protection Act as Ford shuts India production

FADA reiterates need for Franchisee Protection Act as Ford shuts India production

Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters sale postponed to this date due to website glitch

Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters sale postponed to this date due to website glitch

TVS to launch a new 125cc bike on 16th September: Fiero's Comeback?

TVS to launch a new 125cc bike on 16th September: Fiero's Comeback?