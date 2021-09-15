All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

Force Motors has revealed the all-new Force Gurkha BS6. The prices of the new Gurkha will be announced on 27th September and the bookings will also commence on the same day.

Force Motors has finally revealed the production-spec version of the all-new Force Gurkha BS6. The new Force Gurkha was first showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was about to be launched in the country in May 2020. But, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, its launch got delayed. Now, the final production-spec version of the Gurkha is finally here and this SUV has undergone some major cosmetic and mechanical changes along with the addition of some new features.

The new Force Gurkha features a revised chassis and a new bodyshell to comply with the latest safety regulations. The Gurkha still features Mercedes G-Wagen-inspired looks and an imposing stance. However, in terms of aesthetics, there are a bunch of changes too. The off-roader now gets a completely new design for the grille with the Gurkha logo replacing the old F-Logo that gives it a distinct character. The new Gurkha is also the only SUV in its class to sport all-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and it even features fender-mounted LED turn indicators. The SUV also gets new 16-inch alloy wheels and there is a 4x4x4 badging on the rear fender.

Just like the exterior, the new Force Gurkha gets a host of changes on the inside too. The new Gurkha is longer and wider than the outgoing model and so it offers a roomier cabin. Also, the SUV now gets front-facing captain seats for all four passengers. This hard-core off-roader now gets some creature comfort features too. It gets a revamped dashboard with a new touchscreen infotainment system that even supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Some other features include tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, power windows, etc. The Gurkha now also features dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and even TPMS.

The new Force Gurkha is still powered by the old Mercedes-Benz-derived 2.6-litre common rail, direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine. However, it has been updated to meet the new BS6 emission norms. This oil-burner now develops around 91 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. Also, the Force Gurkha continues to get a 4×4 drivetrain as before along with a low-ratio transfer case and live axles at either end with front and rear locking differentials. It has a water wading capacity of 700 mm.

The all-new Force Gurkha BS6 has been revealed in India today. The official prices of this SUV will be announced on September 27, 2021, and the bookings for the same will also open on the same day. The all-new Gurkha will be available in five colours. They are – Red, Orange, Green, Grey and White. The company is also offering a 1.5 lakh km/3 year warranty and 4 free services for this SUV. The new Gurkha will start arriving at dealerships in the first week of October and the deliveries of the first batch will commence on Dussehra day.

