All new Brezza gets new connectivity updates

Maruti Suzuki’s all new Brezza has got latest connectivity updates. It now offers Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity on the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system

along with turn-by-turn navigation on the HUD & MID screen. The carmaker is looking at enhancing customer experience using these features.

What does the Turn-By-Turn navigation enable

The new features will be conveniently installed as Over-The-Air (OTA) updates through smartphone and is available for the Head Up Display unit and the Multi-Information Display (MID).

There is also an option where the updates can be downloaded from the website, and all customers can start enjoying the new features on the go.

Since its launch, the all new Brezza has received an overwhelming response with over 1.9 lakh+ bookings since June 30.Known for its energetic exterior design; commanding SUV stance, it has modern and spacious interiors with its dual-tone black and new rich brown theme with silver accents

The in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect telematics system offers 40+ connected features and the 360 View Camera system makes parking in tight spots easier.

