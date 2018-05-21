All-new BMW X8 set for 2020 debut: BMW’s priciest and most luxurious coupe to take on Audi Q8

If you are still dealing with Monday Blues, then the news of upcoming lavish BMW X8 should definitely help. A report at Autocar UK states that the Bavarian automaker has filed trademarks for the X8 moniker recently in the East Asian markets. The company says that the idea of a new X8 was already under evaluation and it always seemed promising. Going by BMW's nomenclature philosophy, the BMW X8 will be the coupe-styled version of the X7 in the same way what X6 and X4 are to X5 and X3 respectively. The report suggests that the new BMW X8 will have two rows and the car will be able to seat four to five people. The BMW X7 in comparison gets three rows and can accommodate seven.

The new BMW X8 will have a longer wheelbase than the X7 that will help to free up more space on the rear and will also facilitate that sweeping roofline. As the coupe will have a high focus on long-distance travel and luxury, the practicality factor might take a back seat. The new BMW X8 will be built on a mix of the company's CLAR platform and the aluminium space frame that underpins the Rolls Royce Cullinan. The idea is to offer more rigidity without the addition of weight. The new BMW X8 will most likely source power from the same 6.6-litre. V12 engine that powers the 7-series, pumping out 592 bhp of power and 800 Nm of torque.

The BMW X8 will lock horns with the likes of the upcoming Audi Q8 and the high-end Range Rovers. The top-end version of the BMW X8 will challenge the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and recently unveiled Rolls Royce Cullinan. Expect the new BMW X8 to make its debut in late 2019 or early 2020 but before that, the new generation X5 and X7 are already lined up for their premiere. We are expecting more details to be out soon, so stay tuned!

Source: Autocar UK