All-new BMW X7 spotted in India: BMW’s flagship SUV launch expected in early 2019

The all-new BMW X7 SUV has been spotted in India very recently. The vehicle has been snapped somewhere in Chennai, courtesy Automobili Ardent, with mild camouflage which suggests that the launch is around the corner. The new BMW X7 will be the company's first ever seven-seater SUV that has a generous wheelbase of 3105mm, suggesting towards a roomier cabin. The front end of the SUV gets the company's signature kidney grille but this time around, it is much broader and wider. Moreover, the said portion of the SUV also gets large air intakes along with a bold looking muscular bumper. Furthermore, you get sleek LED headlamps that offer better illumination than the regular units. As one would normally expect from a premium BMW SUV, the cabin of the upcoming X7 will offer multiple features like four-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic glass roof.

Watch top auto highlights of 2018 in this video:

The interiors also offer two large 12.3-inch screens that serve a lot of useful information to the occupants. The customers will also get a rear seat entertainment package while for the audiophiles, there is Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. Speaking of powertrain, the all-new BMW X7 gets four engine options out of which two are petrol and two diesel. An all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission come as standard with all the versions. The plug-in hybrid models are also expected to be introduced but at a later stage.

The all-new BMW X7 luxury SUV is based on the company's CLAR platform that also underpins the brand's 7-series flagship sedan. The new X7 will lock horns with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Land Rover Discovery in the premium SUV segment. Expect the prices of the SUV to be near Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).

Image Source: Automobili Ardent (Instagram)