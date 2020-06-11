All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

The rival to the Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the Lexus RX SUVs from the BMW stable has been launched with the arrival of the brand-new third-generation BMW X6 SUV coupe. Slotting in between the BMW X5 and the BMW X7, the new X6 comes packed with all the latest technology along with a new massive front grille. Read on to find out what else is new on the BMW X6.

BMW India recently introduced the new X1 facelift, followed by the introduction of the 8 Series. Today the Bavarians are back with the brand new model, which is the third-generation BMW X6 SUV Coupe, which BMW has always preferred to call an SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) instead. The BMW X6 as always sits above the X5 in the range and now with the X7 also in play, the X6 bridges the gap between the two. BMW has priced the new X6 at Rs 95 lakh and will be available in a petrol engine variant with xDrive all-wheel-drive only. The X6 sports all-new styling and features all the latest BMW technology found in other latest-generation BMW models.

The exterior of the BMW X6 has become more imposing than before. Following BMW’s latest theme, the X6 is no exception to an oversized front kidney grille that sort of looks proportionate to the SUV but its party trick is that it can also be illuminated – if you chose the added optional feature of course. The car is similar to the current-generation X5 being based on the same Cluster Architecture (CLAR), while it features a redesigned front facia with new LED headlamps. But how it stands apart significantly with the help of the sloping roofline that tapers down from the B-Pillar for a coupe-style design, not following the traditional two-box SUV shape. Being a coupe model, the X6 features a completely different rear-end design against the X5 and features new LED tail-lamps. But, overall it looks a bit too fussy from the back, but the tall tailgate gives it an imposing stance on the road.

The cabin is equipped with all the latest tech and gadgets and the dash is more or less borrowed from the X5. The X6 gets two 12.3-inch screens, one is reserved for the ‘Live Cockpit’ (fully digital instrument cluster) placed infant of the driver. The second is placed on top of the dash which acts as the vehicle’s infotainment screen. The system uses BMW’s latest software and user interface.

BMW X6 Interior of the international model for representation purpose.

Launched in the xDrive40i variant, the BMW X6 is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline-six, twin-turbo petrol engine which is tuned to develop 335bhp and 450Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system to channel the power to the wheels.

The BMW X6 has been launched in the xLine and M Sport trim levels both priced at a highly competitive Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom, India) as it will be brought in as a completely built-up unit (CBU) fully imported route. The BMW X6 is a direct rival to the Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the Lexus RX in India and it undercuts all its rivals in price by a good margin.

