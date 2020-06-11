All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

The rival to the Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the Lexus RX SUVs from the BMW stable has been launched with the arrival of the brand-new third-generation BMW X6 SUV coupe. Slotting in between the BMW X5 and the BMW X7, the new X6 comes packed with all the latest technology along with a new massive front grille. Read on to find out what else is new on the BMW X6.

By:Updated: Jun 11, 2020 11:23 AM

BMW India recently introduced the new X1 facelift, followed by the introduction of the 8 Series. Today the Bavarians are back with the brand new model, which is the third-generation BMW X6 SUV Coupe, which BMW has always preferred to call an SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) instead. The BMW X6 as always sits above the X5 in the range and now with the X7 also in play, the X6 bridges the gap between the two. BMW has priced the new X6 at Rs 95 lakh and will be available in a petrol engine variant with xDrive all-wheel-drive only. The X6 sports all-new styling and features all the latest BMW technology found in other latest-generation BMW models.

The exterior of the BMW X6 has become more imposing than before. Following BMW’s latest theme, the X6 is no exception to an oversized front kidney grille that sort of looks proportionate to the SUV but its party trick is that it can also be illuminated – if you chose the added optional feature of course. The car is similar to the current-generation X5 being based on the same Cluster Architecture (CLAR), while it features a redesigned front facia with new LED headlamps. But how it stands apart significantly with the help of the sloping roofline that tapers down from the B-Pillar for a coupe-style design, not following the traditional two-box SUV shape. Being a coupe model, the X6 features a completely different rear-end design against the X5 and features new LED tail-lamps. But, overall it looks a bit too fussy from the back, but the tall tailgate gives it an imposing stance on the road.

The cabin is equipped with all the latest tech and gadgets and the dash is more or less borrowed from the X5. The X6 gets two 12.3-inch screens, one is reserved for the ‘Live Cockpit’ (fully digital instrument cluster) placed infant of the driver. The second is placed on top of the dash which acts as the vehicle’s infotainment screen. The system uses BMW’s latest software and user interface.

BMW X6 Interior of the international model for representation purpose.

Launched in the xDrive40i variant, the BMW X6 is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline-six, twin-turbo petrol engine which is tuned to develop 335bhp and 450Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system to channel the power to the wheels.

The BMW X6 has been launched in the xLine and M Sport trim levels both priced at a highly competitive Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom, India) as it will be brought in as a completely built-up unit (CBU) fully imported route. The BMW X6 is a direct rival to the Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the Lexus RX in India and it undercuts all its rivals in price by a good margin.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

MakeMyTrip partners with Meru for sanitised airport cabs with barrier sheet in cabin

MakeMyTrip partners with Meru for sanitised airport cabs with barrier sheet in cabin

Book a Vespa or Aprilia scooter online and get it home delivered: Special benefits explained

Book a Vespa or Aprilia scooter online and get it home delivered: Special benefits explained

Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 bus launched with Volvo engine: Deployed as Covid-19 ICU unit

Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 bus launched with Volvo engine: Deployed as Covid-19 ICU unit

Explained: How the Kia Sonet's clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

Explained: How the Kia Sonet's clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

Royal Enfield reopens over 90% of dealerships: Launches digital sales & doorstep service

Royal Enfield reopens over 90% of dealerships: Launches digital sales & doorstep service

Five things to look out when buying a new car: Engine, space and more

Five things to look out when buying a new car: Engine, space and more

Shell Lubricants, Pitstop to offer contactless doorstep car, bike servicing in these 20 cities

Shell Lubricants, Pitstop to offer contactless doorstep car, bike servicing in these 20 cities

Price hike alert! Now pay this much more for BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180

Price hike alert! Now pay this much more for BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition combines uber luxury with sportiness

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition combines uber luxury with sportiness

Volkswagen India introduces Wellness Program: Free car check-up, EMI Holiday and more

Volkswagen India introduces Wellness Program: Free car check-up, EMI Holiday and more

DL, RC expired during lockdown? Govt extends validity till 30 September

DL, RC expired during lockdown? Govt extends validity till 30 September

Car, bike on-road prices in India to go down: IRDAI withdraws long-term motor insurance policies

Car, bike on-road prices in India to go down: IRDAI withdraws long-term motor insurance policies

2020 BMW X6 launching tomorrow: Lexus RX rival's expected price, specs

2020 BMW X6 launching tomorrow: Lexus RX rival's expected price, specs

Maruti Suzuki offers big discounts on S-Presso, Ciaz: Up to Rs 55,000 off on this model

Maruti Suzuki offers big discounts on S-Presso, Ciaz: Up to Rs 55,000 off on this model

Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps' voice

Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps' voice

MG Hector Plus SUV launch confirmed: Toyota Innova Crysta rival features, specs and more

MG Hector Plus SUV launch confirmed: Toyota Innova Crysta rival features, specs and more

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Scorpio most searched used cars in India during lockdown

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Scorpio most searched used cars in India during lockdown