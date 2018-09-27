All-new BMW 4-series spied: 250hp convertible to challenge Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

The BMW 4-series is coming and the car has been recently snapped testing near the company's headquarters in Munich, Germany. As one can see in the images issued by Automedia, the test mule was wrapped in heavy camouflage that made it difficult to take a look at the exact design elements. The upcoming 2019 BMW 4-series is based on the company's CLAR platform that also underpins the company's 3-series. The new platform helps in shedding weight significantly that eventually results in better performance. Another element that should help significantly in weight saving in the soft top with which the car has been spotted. The fascia of the new 2019 BMW 4-series resembles that of the upcoming 3-series. The rear end of the car too, bears some heavy resemblance with that of the new 3-series that is set to make its global debut at Paris Motor Show next month.

The 2019 BMW 4-series will share its engine options with the new 3-series. With that being said, the car will get power from a 2.0-litre, four cylinder engine good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 252 bhp and 450 Nm. The new 4-series will also get three more engine options but the details of the same are currently unknown.

The international markets are expected to get a plug-in hybrid version of the new BMW 4-series but India is unlikely to get the same. Currently, there is no clarity whether the new BMW 4-series will make its way to India or not. If this does, the car is expected to be launched sometime next year and will challenge the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.

Image Source: Automedia