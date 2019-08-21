All-new BMW 3 Series launched in India: Mercedes C-Class, Audi A4 rival gets extra bling

The seventh generation BMW 3 Series has been launched in India today. The new iteration of this German luxury sedan falls in-between the range of Rs 41.40 lakh to Rs 47.9 lakh. It comes in a total of three variants, i.e. the 330i MSport and the 320d Sport and 320d Luxury Line. These are available in three trim options namely Sport, Luxury Line and MSport. It is available in petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol engine in the new 3 Series is a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder unit which is capable of churning out 256 hp of power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is this luxury sedan is also a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder unit which is good for 190 hp along with 400 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are paired as standard to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

The all-new BMW 3 Series is based on the automaker's CLAR architecture. This platform makes the underpinnings of all the latest models from the German carmaker and is made entirely of three materials i.e. Steel, Aluminium and Carbon Fibre. The use of the new platform has also allowed BMW to increase the dimensions of the seventh generation 3 Series. In comparison to the F30, the new version is longer by 85 mm, wider by 16 mm and wheelbase has also increased by 41 mm. All of this has resulted in an 11 mm extra legroom for the rear occupants.

In terms of features, the new BMW 3 Series offers LED headlamps, quad L-Shaped daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a plethora of other creature comforts. The 3 Series comes with BMW's personal assistant which is activated by saying the command "Hey BMW". With this feature, you can control various operations such as the climate control, navigation among others.

The design of the new BMW 3 Series takes forward the aesthetic attributes of this iconic luxury sedan. The exteriors, especially the front fascia of the new 3 Series is comparatively more aggressive than the previous generation iteration. Similarly, the interiors, though remaining identical to what we have seen on some of the recent BMW models, comes with a number of updates that provide the cabin with a breath of fresh air.