All-new Bentley Continental GT Convertible: Tweed-finish roof & 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds!

Bentley has just taken the wraps off the new Continental GT Convertible and it is one Magnifique-looking Grand Tourer. Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Britain, the Continental GT Convertible's roof can be deployed or stowed in 19 seconds, even at speeds of up to 50 km/h. Once with the roof up, it is a luxury coupe. Bentley is offering seven different fabric hood colours, including a tweed finish for the first time.

Bentley Continental GT Convertible is powered by a new powertrain - W12 engine - that uses the latest engine management technology to produce 626 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, and accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 333 km/h. The engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Through Bentley’s Drive Dynamics Control different modes can be selected: Comfort mode, Bentley mode or Sport mode; the suspension, engine, gearbox and other chassis systems modify to match the selected drive mode. Alternatively, the driver can personalise his or her own dynamic settings.

On the inside, the Continental GT Convertible gets a fully digital, driver-focused instrument panel and Bentley Rotating Display for the driver. The latter features a 12.3-inch touchscreen housed in a three-sided unit, which revolves from pure veneer to reveal either a touchscreen or three analogue dials.

A newly designed neckwarmer (which is both warmer and quieter than in the previous generation model), has been integrated into the heated Comfort Seats of the Continental GT Convertible, optimising airflow around the electrically adjustable headrests.

The all-new Continental GT Convertible has 21” Five Tri-Spoke wheels as standard, with the option of 10-Spoke and 22” Five Open-Spoke wheels. These three-wheel designs are offered in a selection of ten polished and painted finishes.

Convertible customers can choose from 17 colour options, including Beluga, Onyx and Portofino. An optional extended range of colours is also available – as well as the option of colour-matching. These can be coordinated with seven exterior roof colours.