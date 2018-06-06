All-new Audi Q8 revealed: Audi’s gorgeous flagship SUV to rival BMW X6

The highly anticipated 2018 Audi Q8 SUV has finally been revealed officially and as you would have expected, this one looks absolutely stunning. The good part is the new Audi Q8 carries forward most of its design cues from the concept model that was showcased during Geneva Motor Show early this year. One of the prime visual highlights of the new 2018 Audi Q8 is the new coupe-like roofline along with the frameless doors that make it look different when compared to other SUVs in the company's Q line up. Another noticeable highlight of the new 2018 Audi Q8 is the new grille design up front that now has a thick border with vertical and horizontal elements having chrome accents. The new Audi Q8 also gets new sleek LED headlamps and the HD Matrix LED technology will be offered as an option. The front section also gets skid plates and the character lines on the bonnet give the Audi Q8 a muscular and bold character.

The newly unveiled Audi Q8 is based on the same platform that underpins the Q7, Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus. The company's flagship SUV measures 4,999mm x 2,011mm x 1,710mm (LxWxH) that makes it shorter and wider compared to the Q7. Take a look inside the cabin and you will notice that the interiors come inspired from the new generation A8 luxury sedan. There are two large screens taking the center stage and while the upper 10.1-inch unit displays navigation and infotainment information, the lower 8.1-inch screen shows air conditioning, heating and ventilation data.

Audi Q8 rear

With the Q8, Audi is offering a lot of customisation options to its customers. Buyers can choose from four leather types and three types of seat design. A choice of sound systems is also available and if you are an audiophile the best you can choose is a Bang & Olufsen system with 23 speakers.

The new Audi Q8 will be offered with a choice of 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 340 bhp, the diesel mill churns out 286 horses. A less powerful 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine will also be offered but at a later stage and it will be good for 230 bhp. The petrol version features an eight-speed automatic gearbox while the diesel motor comes paired to a seven-speed transmission. A fuel-saving 48V technology has also been employed in all three engines and the company will most likely launch the more performance oriented SQ8 at a later stage.

Audi Q8 interiors

The new 2018 Audi Q8 will be launched in the European markets in the third quarter of this year. The new Audi Q8 despite the lack of a direct competitor will challenge the likes of BMW X6 in the high-end luxury SUV segment. As far as India launch is concerned, the SUV might make its entry here sometime next year at a price significantly higher than the Q7.