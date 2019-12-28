All-new Audi A8 L India launch confirmed for February 2020

The Audi A8 L flagship luxury sedan model was expected to arrive by the end of 2019. However, the manufacturer was forced to delay the launch of the luxury barge and is not confirmed by dealers to be launched in February 2020. India will be getting the same long-wheelbase version as it is offered in China and it will rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, Jaguar XJ L and the Lexus LS.

The Audi A8 L has an elongated wheelbase compared to the standard model sold in international markets. However, for models such as full-size luxury sedans, India and China are two markets where rear legroom in this segment of vehicles is key for customer satisfaction. The fourth-generation A8 was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017 and saw its international market launch in 2018. In August 2019, Audi India announced that it had commenced accepting bookings for the A8 L and it would be arriving soon.

Dealers have confirmed that for the Indian market, the A8 L will be offered with a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system initially. The twin-scroll turbocharged petrol engine will come in a state of tune that delivers 340hp and 500Nm of torque and will, of course, meet the upcoming BS6 emission standards. There will also be a 3.-litre V6 diesel which will be launched at a later stage. Like the previous generation model of the A8L, all variants will feature Quattro all-wheel drive and an 8-speed Tiptronic torque converter automatic.

The Audi A8 also features clever autonomous driving technology like Traffic Jam Pilot, consisting of level 3 autonomy which helps the vehicle drive itself in city traffic upto 60kmph. However, it is unlikely that Audi would enable this system for the Indian market.

Prices for the Audi A8 L are likely to be in the range of Rs 1.5 crore and above, as most of its rivals also sit in that same price range. The A8 L would most likely to arrive as a CBU (completely built-up unit) which would force the high price tag.