All-new Audi A6 launch on October 24: Only BS-VI petrol variant to be sold

Audi India has confirmed that it will launched the fifth-generation A6 on October 24. The all-new car was first showcased at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show. It is built on a lighter platform and in general, the agility is expected to be much better than before. The Audi A6, for that matter, is one of the hot selling cars from the German luxury carmaker's stables. One look at the global models and one could mistake it for being the flagship A8L. The grille is much bigger than before and is flanked by laser headlights The alloys too look trendy while the rear too has got LED lights. Inside, digital seems to be the theme. Audi has replaced most of the physical buttons in the cabin. There is a touchscreen infotainment system, one that is compatible with Apple CarPlay.

The instrument console itself is fully digital and overseeing it is a new four-spoke steering wheel. The latter has got cruise control as well as Bluetooth buttons on it. Audi has ensured that the front seats are powered and get memory function as well. At the back, there is more legroom than before while the panoramic sunroof also ensures that things remain cheerful inside the cabin. This four-seater also has a climate control zone for each passenger, along with rear AC vents. Boot space too is expected to be more than before.

A choice of only a single BS-VI petrol engine will be available at launch. The engine will produce 245hp and 370Nm from its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. A 7-speed DCT will be standard on the Audi A6 petrol. There is no talk of the diesel yet and we believe it will be given the skip altogether. Expect prices to start from around Rs 55 lakh and the A6 will go head-on with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class (petrol/diesel) as well as the Jaguar XF (petrol/diesel).