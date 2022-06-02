All-new 5th-gen Lexus RX breaks cover

Lexus unveiled the RX compact SUV, which is based on a new platform and is available in new powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid model for the first time.

Lexus globally showcased the all-new RX. This compact SUV is new from the ground up, starting from the platform, styling from the wheels to the roof rails and spindle design of the front grille and array of powertrains minus the V6 petrol unit.

Interior and Features

The cabin of the new RX SUV features a proactive driver assistance system, 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cloud-based navigation, which allows the driver to track connectivity for live traffic, accident and road condition reports. Additionally, it has a smartphone charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and heated and ventilated seats, which come standard. The interface is available in six different colour themes — Macadamia Brown, Black, Birch Beige, Palomino Yellow Gold, Peppercorn and Rioja Red.

Exterior design

The new RX has lost around 90 kg in weight. The wheelbase is increased by 60mm, but the overhang is shortened by 60mm and the roofline is lowered by 10mm. The RX design is inspired by Lexus Next Chapter DNA language and the ‘spindle body’ styling emulates the new Lexus RZ electric SUV.

According to Lexus, the RX’s new dimensions give it a “coupe-like feel” with 21-inch alloy wheels. The top models feature a visual distinction by having a bespoke design for the front grille, side skirts, and front and rear bumpers, while the standard models come with LED headlights with a sleek design.

Engine options

Major changes are under the bonnet. The new Lexus RX will be available with three engine options. The RX 350h will be powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid motor that develops 241bhp and 324 Nm of torque. It will be available in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive systems. The RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid gets a 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine paired with an electric motor. Its output is 302bhp and 570 Nm and an additional electric-only range of 64 km. Finally, the top-spec RX 500h gets a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a pair of electric motors and develops 366bhp and 644 Nm of torque.

As mentioned earlier, the RX has dumped the 3.5-litre V6 engine that the previous generation RX350 and RX450h used to have. The V6 powertrain has made way for the four-cylinder drivetrains that include a base gas engine and three separate hybrid variants.