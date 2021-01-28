All-new Renault Kiger India Unveil LIVE: Expected price, features of Kia Sonet rival

All-new Renault Kiger India Unveil LIVE | Renault India is set to unveil its all-new Kiger subcompact SUV in India today. The concept version of the compact SUV was unveiled in November 2020 and, the French manufacturer has also dropped some teasers of the production-spec Kiger ever since. Launching in the immensely popular sub-compact SUV segment. the Kiger will compete with the likes of the newly-launched Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Based on the CMFA+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber, Renault Kiger will be the third global product from the manufacturer’s lineup to launch in India.

Read More