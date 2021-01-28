All-new Renault Kiger India Unveil LIVE: Expected price, features of Kia Sonet rival

All-new Renault Kiger India Unveil LIVE | Renault India is set to unveil its all-new Kiger subcompact SUV in India today. The concept version of the compact SUV was unveiled in November 2020 and, the French manufacturer has also dropped some teasers of the production-spec Kiger ever since. Launching in the immensely popular sub-compact SUV segment. the Kiger will compete with the likes of the newly-launched Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Based on the CMFA+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber, Renault Kiger will be the third global product from the manufacturer’s lineup to launch in India.
We're right here to bring you all details LIVE from the event taking place right now, although if you must watch it below:
Renault India recently announced the addition of more than 40 new sales and service touchpoints across the country in the month of December. This marks a total of more than 120 new sales and service touchpoints that Renault added across India last year. The new dealership facilities are in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal.
The Kiger concept rides on 19-inch wheels and sports a centrally mounted rear exhaust. Both of these design elements although look great, they may be left on the design table, making way for more sensible 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a traditionally positioned exhaust tip on the final production model.
Renault claims that the Kiger will come loaded with many smart and best-in-class features as well. We expect the Kiger to offer an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver instrument cluster, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, internet-enabled features, and more. However, Renault has not revealed the in-cabin design yet.
Besides the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, the sibling to the new Nissan Magnite will also rival the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV 300, Tata Nexon, and Ford EcoSport. Considering how competitive this segment has grown, we expect the Renault Kiger to be priced aggressively too.
Renault has confirmed the Kiger will offer an engine from its global powertrain line which means the Kiger would likely be equipped with the HRAO 1.0-litre turbo petrol which is good for 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. It is the same engine that powers the new Nissan Magnite. The HRAO engine could also offer a CVT auto option as well.
The concept car that was unveiled in November last year shows features Renault's signature grille which integrates into the eyebrow-like LED DRLs. Renault India promises that the concept is 80% close to production.
Renault India is set to roll out a brand new product in the ever-popular subcompact SUV in the form of the all-new Renault Kiger. We've seen the show car and it promises a fresh and funky appeal to the upcoming compact SUV, granted Renault carries forward the concept design, which the company has said that it intends to. The Unveiling will begin shortly, allow us to walk you through all we know so far.