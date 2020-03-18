All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra unveiled: India launch expected in 2021

The Hyundai Elantra has now gone hybrid, gets an all-new design and looks stunning, to say the least. The Elantra is expected to be launched in India sometime in 2021.

The seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra has made its global debut and the four-door coupe uses Hyundai latest “Sensuous Sportiness” design language. The all-new Elantra draws inspiration from all the latest Hyundai concept vehicles and uses “Parametric Dynamics” design theme. The Elantra now built on an all-new platform which now helps it with achieving a longer wheelbase, a wider stance, a lower roofline and more importantly a hybrid variant.

The 2021 Elantra gains 2.2 inches in overall length, 0.8 inch in its wheelbase, and 1 inch wider than the model it replaces. The overall height has also dropped by 0.8 inch, but Hyundai claims that cabin space has not been compromised, but in fact resulted in a more spacious one.

Hyundai has only revealed the engine options of the 2021 Elantra for the US market currently. For the first time, the Elantra will be offered as a hybrid which is the most interesting of the lot. The Elantra Hybrid will use a 1.6-lite 4-cylinder Atkinson-Cycle engine that is paired with a permanent-magnet electric motor delivers 32 kW powered by a 1.32 kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery. the powertrain is tuned to develop a total system output of 139 horsepower and up to 264Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed DCT automatic transmission

The design highlights of the new 2021 Elantra include a wide, cascading grille with a parametric jewel-pattern that seamlessly integrate into the headlamps. A bold line runs along the side of the car from the front right to the back. The Parametric-jewel theme is followed on the side as well as the doors have a massive Z-pattern. The Elantra in the US will be offered with options of 15, 16 and 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear, the ‘Z’ theme is continued. The trim lamps feature tail lamps that are connected by an LED strip that runs along the width of the car.

The highlights of the interior of the all-new Elantra features two 10.25-inch screens. One for the driver’s instrument cluster, and another for the touchscreen infotainment system, all in one integrated glass. The infotainment system also offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new design of the interior is similar to Hyundai’s latest design language. There is a high centre console and the cabin is designed to be driver-focused. Hyundai will offer the Elantra with BlueLink connected car technology along with a first of its kind digital key, that does away with the need of a key fob. It will allow access to up to four people and can be used through a mobile device to lock and unlock the car.

The all-new Elantra although is not confirmed to arrive in India, however, Hyundai India is likely to introduce the sedan by sometime in 2021. Whether the hybrid model will be launched in unlikely, but diesel options along with a petrol engine are likely to be offered.

