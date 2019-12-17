All-new 2020 Kia K5 (Optima) sedan: Engine, transmission options and features revealed!

The all-new Kia Optima aka K5 was revealed in South Korea last month and now the manufacturer has revealed additional information about this sedan. The new model looks striking compared to its predecessor and showcases the company's direction towards a fresh new design language. Also, the new Kia K5 is wider and longer compared to its predecessor. While the length has been increased by 50mm to 4,905mm, the width sees an extension by 25mm to 1,860 mm. Not only this, the wheelbase has also gone up to 2,850mm. However, the height has witnessed a 20mm drop to 1,445mm. While this information was already available earlier, Kia has now revealed the engine and transmission options along with the feature list for the K5. For the customers in North America and the company's domestic Korean market, there will be a 1.6-litre T-GDi engine on offer that comes with Kia's new Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology. The said motor is good for producing 178hp of power along with a peak torque of 265Nm.

Other engine options, depending on the market, include a 150hp/192Nm 2.0-litre MPI engine along with a 2.0-litre engine with continuously-variable valve lift (CVVL) technology developing 158hp and 196Nm. Last but definitely not the least is a 2.5-litre GDi engine that produces 191hp of power along with 246Nm of torque. In addition to this, the K5 GT that will be available in North America will draw power from a 2.5-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine with 286hp of power along with 422Nm of torque. All thanks to this, the K5 GT can sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in almost 6.6 seconds. Like the previous generations of the K5, hybrid engine options will also be available.

All these engines come mated to six or eight-speed automatic transmissions. On the other hand, the 2.5-litre T-GDi engines also come the company's new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission (8DCT) system that is claimed to enhance the fuel-efficiency over an eight-speed automatic. The all-new Kia K5 sedan gets five driving modes namely Smart, Comfort, Eco, Sport and Custom.

Now coming to the feature list, this one is quite comprehensive too in order to woo the buyers. To start with, the K5 gets a voice recognition software that will allow the driver to use voice commands to access multiple features including climate control, electric windows, heating for the steering wheel, seats and rear glass, and the audio system. The new K5 gets an optional 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The sedan will also be available with an 8.0-inch heads-up display that will showcase alerts from the car’s numerous driver assistance technologies, vehicle speed, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions. The audiophiles won't be disappointed as well as the K5 will get a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. Additional cabin features also include a mood lighting system that emits soft ambient light from panels in the doors and crash pad. The sedan will get a wireless phone charging as well.

In terms of safety, the all-new Kia K5 will be feature loaded as well and will get bits like Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM) with Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind-spot Collision-avoid Assist (BCA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) or Navigation-based SCC (NSCC), Highway Driving Assist (HDA) and Driver Attention Warning (DAW). The K5 will also get a Rear View Monitor (RVM) with Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) along with Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist (RCCA). Apart from this, K5 will also the first Kia to get a new Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) that lets the driver to move his or her car autonomously with a key fob. The all-new 2020 Kia K5 (Optima) will get up to nine airbags along with the company's Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Electronic Stability Control.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!