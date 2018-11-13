All-new 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV leaked, to unveil on 28 November

Hyundai has announced the name for its new 2020 flagship SUV - Hyundai Palisade. The new SUV name references a series of coastal cliffs and might naturally be associated by many with the Pacific Palisades, an affluent and beautiful neighbourhood in Southern California. Hyundai says the Palisade SUV will boast of a bold exterior design and will come equipped with a host of safety features. Global media will see the Palisade for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show on 28 November. The Palisade will be launched in the US in the summer of 2019.

Hyundai Palisade is likely to be underpinned with a new platform and will feature forward wheel drive and all-wheel drive as an option. While the details on powertrain have not been revealed yet, the Palisade SUV is expected to be powered by a 3.3-litre V6 that puts out 290 bhp and a 400 bhp hybrid variant may also be available.

Like several other Hyundai models, the Palisade is named after a travel destination.

Before Hyundai takes the wraps off the new Palisade SUV at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, a Russian website Auto Review has released an image with the Palisade in full view. The design has been toned down compared to the Hyundai Grandmaster concept that was showcased in June last year. The key elements, however, remain the same with the large grille, slim headlights, and wide fender flares.

A production version of the Hyundai Grandmaster concept, the Palisade will come in eight-seat format. It is expected to be powered by a V6 engine, most likely turbocharged. The Palisade SUV will be positioned above Hyundai Santa Fe.

Key rivals will include the Honda Pilot, Toyota Sequoia, Chevrolet Tahoe, Dodge Durango, and Ford Expedition in the US where it will be launched next year as a 2020 model. The 2018 Los Angeles auto show opens on 28 November, so stay tuned for more details on Hyundai's latest SUV Palisade.