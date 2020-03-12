All-new Hyundai Creta base variant features: Projector headlights, rear AC vents, tyre pressure monitor

The feature list of the Hyundai Creta has been leaked and the good part is that a lot of it is standard, ensuring buyers don't feel shortchanged.

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the all-new Creta and the date has been finalised as March 16. At this point in time, as is usually the norm, we have an online document from Teambhp that lists out the variants as well as the features of the Creta. The variant spread is limited to 14 – E, EX, S, SX and SX (O). There is a choice of a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo diesel, and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol. Hyundai has varied transmission choices as well with the 1.5 pair getting a 6-speed manual as standard. A 7-speed DCT is the only gearbox for the 1.4-litre turbo. The petrol gets a CVT while the diesel has a torque converter. If these eerily sound like the spec list of the Kia Seltos, you aren’t far off. The engines are in the same state of tune too. Now, that we have got the specifications out of the way, let’s look at the feature spread.

Hyundai Creta E

The base model of the Hyundai Creta is available with a manual transmission and only with the diesel. Its feature list includes projector headlights, LED tail lights, 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, black and beige upholstery, cooled glovebox as well as rear AC vents. Dual airbags, as well as ABS with EBD along with rear parking sensors, are being provided.

Hyundai Creta EX

The EX is available with the 1.5-litre engines. An 8-inch Arkamys sound mood system with four speakers, steering mounted controls, shark fin antenna and voice recognition function.

Hyundai Creta S

The Hyundai Creta S is again available with the 1.5-litre engines. Over the EX, there are new steel wheels, fog lamps, silver roof rails, chrome grille, rear parking camera, rear USB charger, driver rearview monitor, climate control, cruise control, auto headlamps and rear manual curtain.

Hyundai Creta SX

The SX is available with all three engines and has manual as well as automatic transmission options. The feature spread changes with the manual and automatic transmissions. For the manual, one gets 17-inch silver alloys, rear disc brakes, LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, electric folding ORVM, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, reclining rear seats, and ambient lighting. Over these features, the automatic versions of the 1.5-litre engines also get paddle shifters, auto-hold with the electric parking brake, air purifier, traction control, and drive mode select.

If you opt for the turbo petrol engine in this trim, there are 17-inch grey alloys, all-black upholstery, orange colour pack inside, rear spoiler, a twin-tip exhaust, and drive modes.

Hyundai Creta SX (O)

As is evident, the SX (O) is the top dog when it comes to the features. It is available with all three engines and builds on the SX features. Diamond cut alloys, two additional airbags, height-adjustable seat belts for the front passengers, front ventilated seats, Bose sound system, powered driver’s seat, and artificial leather upholstery pack. These features are for the manual versions. For the automatic, in the 1.5 version, there isn’t much of a feature add from the SX. For the 1.4-litre turbo automatic, the chrome is darker on the grille plus the 17-inch alloys are grey in colour.

Source: Teambhp.com

