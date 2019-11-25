All-new 2020 Honda City revealed: Ciaz, Verna rival now better-looking & feature-rich!

The new-generation Honda City has finally made its global debut in Thailand. The new 2020 Honda City is a major departure compared to the outgoing model as it not only gets a new look but fresh interiors and new engine options as well. The new City gets a thick chrome grille up front that is flanked by sharper-looking wraparound LED projector headlamps. Coming to the side profile, the new Honda City gets character lines that start at the front and run all the way till the rear. Things are equally interesting at the rear where the car gets extended tail lamps that look better than before. Now coming to the interiors, the new 2020 Honda City gets a new dashboard layout along with a three-spoke steering wheel with dedicated controls for cruise control, volume and Bluetooth.

The car now gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new-generation Honda City gets power from a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine for the Thailand-spec model that develops 122hp of power and 173Nm of torque. The said motor is claimed to deliver 23.8kmpl. The City also gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes with the company's compact i-MMD mild-hybrid technology. As far as the India-bound model is concerned, the new City will come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well, like the current generation model.

On the safety front, the new City gets features like six airbags along with a multi-angle rear view camera, vehicle stability control and hill start assist. The new 2020 Honda City is expected to be launched in India sometime in mid-2020 and will continue to go up against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Volkswagen Vento.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, do let us know what do you think about the new Honda City.