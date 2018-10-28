All-New 2019 Toyota Corolla likely to make its Global Debut in November 2018

The all-new generation of the popular Toyota Corolla sedan will debut in November 2018 and will be unveiled at the 2018 Guangzhou Auto Show scheduled to start from November 16 confirms Sina Auto, a Chinese auto media report. It further confirms that the company will showcase both the standard version of the new Toyota Corolla sedan and also the PHEV plug-in hybrid version. Expect the all-new Toyota Corolla to be based on the Toyota New Generation Architecture (TNGA) GA-C platform. The company very recently showcased the hatch version of Corrola at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

We expect some big exterior and interior changes on the new Corolla and be bigger on space and filled with new technology. The car has been spotted testing many times and suggests a new clean, aggressive design to the face of the car with a larger grille. The plugh-in hybrid version of the Corolla will also get a blue logo for the differentiator. The rear of the car is sharper and more angular than the current model with new LED taillights and rear bumpers that come with body coloured sensors. We expect the new Corolla to be a bit longer and wider and have a larger wheelbase of about 2,700 mm.

Image Credit: Motor1

We also expect the new Toyota Corolla to get a complete upgrade inside and take design cues from the hatch. As a standard offering on the global versions, we might see the new Corolla getting a three-spoke steering wheel with a modern digital display. The dashboard will now get a larger infotainment system and for the first time is likely to support various phone connectivity options like Android Auto. It will come with an in-built navigation system.

Globally, expect the new Toyota Corolla to get a 1.8L and 2.0L petrol hybrid system with manual and CVT gearboxes on offer. Toyota Corolla has been one of the most successful cars for the company ever since its inception in 1996. It has clocked global sales of over 46 million units and the new gen model will see it reducing weight and emissions with the car all set to make its first public debut in China. Toyota Kirloskar Motor here in India has not announced if it will bring the new model to India but we expect an India launch of the new Toyota Corolla may be in Auto Expo 2020.

Source: Sina Auto - China

Image Credit Motor1