All-new 2019 Toyota Camry spied testing: Honda Accord rival to get sharper & feature-rich

The next generation Toyota Camry has been snapped testing in India again. The latest set of images issued by Team-BHP shows the test mule in heavy camouflage with only the rear end of the car visible. One can see in the pictures that the next generation Toyota Camry will get sleek tail lamps along with new alloy wheels. The outside rear view mirrors have also been revised and you can see the inclusion chrome door handles for a more premium feel. Although the front end of the car is not visible in the images, you can expect the new Camry to get a redesigned fascia with LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The India-spec model is expected to share the majority of its design with the models on sale in global markets.

The new generation Toyota Camry will come based on the company's new TNGA platform, all thanks to which the car has a lower and wider stance than the outgoing model. The cabin of the new Toyota Camry is also expected to see some significant changes to offer a more premium feel. The car is expected to pack in features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual tone climate control, wireless phone charging and more. The 2019 Toyota Camry will get power from a 2.5-litre petrol engine and since the existing Camry gets a hybrid system, the new-gen model will continue to get the same set up with an electric motor. The said engine will come mated to a CVT gearbox.

The new 2019 Toyota Camry is expected to priced slightly higher than the outgoing model and will primarily challenge the likes of the Honda Accord. There have been reports in the past suggesting that the Toyota Camry will be discontinued from India due to low demand but with the recent sightings, now it looks like the Camry is here to stay.

More details on the new Camry expected soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Team-BHP.com