All-new 2019 Toyota Camry launched in Thailand, to launch in India next year

The all-new eighth-generation Toyota Camry has been launched in Thailand today with a new look and a refreshed list of features. The 2019 Camry has been spotted testing in India as well and is expected to launch here next year. It is the second car in Thailand to be based on the TNGA platform (that also underpins Lexus ES300h) after the C-HR. Toyota Camry competes with the likes of Honda Accord in Thailand and in India.

The new Camry has had a thorough overhaul of the design and styling. It gets a redesigned fascia with LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The India-spec model is expected to share the majority of its design with the models on sale in global markets.

The tail lamps are now also sleeker and it rides on a new set of alloy wheels. The outside rear view mirrors have also been revised and the door handles get chrome plating.

The 2019 Toyota Camry has been launched with three four-cylinder petrol engines. The entry-level model gets a 167 hp 2.0-litre paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The others include a new 2.5-litre that makes 209 hp and is paired with a new eight-speed auto, a 2.5-litre hybrid, whose combined output has risen from 205 hp to 211 hp. Unlike the other two models running a torque-converter auto, the hybrid uses an electronic CVT gearbox.

The new Toyota Camry also features driver-assist technologies such as pre-collision system, automatic cruise control and lane departure warning. It comes equipped with nine airbags as standard across the range, and higher models get rear backrests that can recline and ventilated front seats.

2019 Toyota Camry's feature may differ for the India-spec version. It is, however, expected to be priced slightly higher than the outgoing model. While there were reports that Toyota may be planning to pull the plug on Camry in India owing to low sales, the recent sightings of the sedan testing in the country tell a different story.