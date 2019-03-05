All-new 2019 Honda Civic: Price expectation & what we know so far!

The all-new 2019 Honda Civic is set to be launched in India on 7th March. Honda pulled the plug on the eighth generation model of the Civic in India back in the year 2013. One of the prime reasons why the Civic was no longer able to play its innings in India for longer was that it lacked a diesel engine option. Now, the Civic is back in India with a completely new design and some new and interesting features up its sleeve. Powering the new 2019 Honda Civic are two engine options. While the 141 bhp, 1.8-litre diesel engine returns a claimed class-leading fuel efficiency of 26.8 kmpl, the 120 bhp, 1.6-litre petrol engine is good for delivering 16.5 kmpl. The petrol engine comes mated to a CVT transmission. On the other hand, the diesel motor is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

When it comes to features, the new Civic gets multiple segment firsts that give it an edge over its rivals. The new model gets a lane watch camera that shows the feed of the blind spot on the central display once the driver turns ON the left side indicator. Furthermore, the 2019 Honda Civic gets an electric parking brake with a brake hold function that eases up the task for the driver in bumper to bumper traffic.

Now comes the most important part that is pricing. The new 2019 Honda Civic price in India should be ideally in the range of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. However, from what we believe and on the basis of what our dealer sources have revealed, the top end variant will be launched at a price nearing Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Civic rubs shoulders against the likes of the Toyota Corolla Altis, Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra in the segment.

More details on the new 2019 Honda Civic to be out on 7th March, so stay tuned with us for all the action!