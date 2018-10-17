All-new 2019 BMW X7 breaks cover: Three rows & a massive kidney grille for BMW’s flagship SUV

The new 2019 BMW X7 has been revealed and the first thing that you might notice upon having a look at it is its generous proportions. The new BMW X7 gets three rows and hence, becomes the first SUV in the brand's line up to have such seating configuration. Also, that massive kidney grille, which is the largest on any BMW yet will almost instantly catch your attention. The new 2019 BMW X7 SUV has a commanding road presence with overall body dimensions at 5,151mm x 2,000mm x 1,805mm (LxWxH). The new X7 looks a lot sharper and modern in comparison to rest of the SUVs in the company's line up. All thanks to the three-row configuration, the new 2019 X7 promises to seat seven in ultimate comfort.

2019 BMW X7 side profile

Powering the new 2019 BMW X7 are three engine options. First, a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine is good for developing a maximum power output of 335 bhp while the larger displacement 4.4-litre, twin turbo V8 petrol motor develops 456 horses. Last but definitely not the least, there is also a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 256 bhp along with a more powerful 400 bhp version. A plug-in hybrid version of the new X7 will also be on offer but that will be introduced at a later stage.

2019 BMW X7 rear

An eight-speed transmission system along with an all-wheel drive (AWD) come as standard with all engine options of the new X7. BMW also offers a Dynamic Handling Package with the new X7 that offers bits like adaptive suspension, anti-roll mitigation, rear wheel steering and more.

The new BMW X7 will start retailing in the US market by March next year while India launch is expected in the second half of 2019. Expect the prices of the new X7 to start north of the Rs 90 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The new BMW X7 will be rubbing shoulders against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q7 and the Range Rover in the high-end luxury SUV territory. More details on the 2019 BMW X7 expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!