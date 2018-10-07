All-new 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) revealed before launch: Unveiling in India on 9th October

The all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be no doubt one of the biggest car launches of the year and there is already a lot of hype surrounding the entry-level hatchback. The Santro essentially kick-started the journey of Hyundai in India and has been one of the key contributors for the company during its journey. Now ahead of the official unveiling that is set to take place on 9th October, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro has been spied undisguised. The first clear images of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro suggest that the car will come with a premium looking front and rear end and the cabin also gets the similar treatment. Spotted in an orange shade, the car gets a large black grille with chrome highlights up front. The headlamps carry a swept back design but these are conventional units and not projectors. The new Hyundai Santro is also fitted with body coloured Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and these get integrated turning winkers as well.

2018 Hyundai Santro rear

The story remains interesting at the rear too where the car gets new tail lamps along with a rear parking sensor. The latest set of images also give an idea of how the cabin of the new Hyundai Santro will look like. Interestingly, the interiors are premium and have a dual tone theme of beige and black. There is a touchscreen infotainment system at the center surrounded by large air conditioning vents. The system is expected to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to offer convenience to the occupants.

2018 Hyundai Santro cabin

As far as the engine is concerned, the new Santro is expected to get a 1.1-litre petrol engine that will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The company will most likely offer an AMT as well with the car that will be the first ever for Hyundai. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the new 2018 Hyundai Santro to be unwrapped on 9th October, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Facebook