All new 2018 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: What you get / lose on each variant including prices

The 2018 Honda Amaze has been launched in the Indian market at a rather aggressive pricing and has taken the battle of sub-compact sedans to a whole new level. The petrol variants of the all-new Honda Amaze has been priced at Rs 5.59 - 7.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) and Honda Amaze diesel is priced at Rs 6.69-8.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). The prices are very much close to the competition and the new Amaze has bought a new charm to the sub-4-meter sedan space.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the leader in this space and the new version was launched in 2017. Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire have always been arch rivals and both the cars are known to have introduced many segment first features. Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the first to get the AMT gearbox on both petrol and diesel engines, Honda Amaze is the first to get the diesel CVT in this segment. Maruti Suzuki Dzire might have dominated sales in this segment, but the new Honda Amaze is now bolder, spacious and hosts several new features and segment first features.

2018 Honda Amaze

Both 2018 Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are available in four variants with the option of both petrol and diesel engines and optional manual, AMT/CVT gearboxes. Here’s a detailed segment wise comparison.

2018 Honda Amaze E variant vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi/LDi variant:

Price:

Variant Petrol Diesel 2018 Honda Amaze E Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi/LDi Rs 5.56 lakh Rs 6.56 lakh

On both the new Amaze and the Dzire the safety gets the utmost priority and safety features including Dua airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage are standard right from the base trim. Additionally, the 2018 Honda Amaze also gets reverse parking sensors, which is missing on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The Amaze also gets All 4 Power Windows which is again a miss on the base variant of Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) are not standard on either the new Honda Amaze or the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

2018 Honda Amaze S variant vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi/VDi:

Price:

Variant Petrol Diesel 2018 Honda Amaze S Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh 2018 Honda Amaze S CVT Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi/VDi Rs 6.43 lakh Rs 6.56 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi/VDi AMT Rs 6.90 lakh Rs 7.90 lakh

Over its respective base variants, the new 2018 Honda Amaze S variant gets many new features including an integrated 2-DIN CD screen, Audio with AUX-IN Port supporting USB and Bluetooth. The same is also available on the Dzire’s Vi/VDi variants. Both Amaze’s and Dzire’s second trim variants support handsfree telephone controls. Power adjustable and foldable ORVM are other standard features on this variants. The door handles, door mirrors match the body colours and height adjustable driver seats are also standard on these above-mentioned variants of both2018 Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Both the cars on this particular variant gets steel wheels with a wheel cover.

2018 Honda Amaze S variant is available with the optional 5-speed manual gearbox or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi/VDi variant gets the option of 5-speed manual gearbox or 5-Speed AMT.

2018 Honda Amaze V variant vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi/ZDi:

Price:

Variant Petrol Diesel 2018 Honda Amaze V Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh 2018 Honda Amaze V CVT Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi/ZDi Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 8.06 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi/ZDi AMT Rs 7.52 lakh Rs 8.96 lakh

Coming to the premium variants, the first big difference on both the new Amaze and Dzire is that it gets multi-spoke 15-inch alloy wheels. Over and above the features mentioned on the above variant, these variants features new headlamps integrated with LED DRLs, front fog lamps, one push start/stop button, keyless entry, automatic climate control. Both the 2018 Honda Amaze V trim and Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi/ZDi trim gets steering mounted audio control, rear windshield defogger. The 2018 Honda Amaze Petrol CVT variant gets paddle ships only on the V variant. Rear parking sensors are standard on these variants but rear parking cameras is still a big miss on both the cars’ respective variants. Pinch guard driver’s side power window makes it on this variant on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire but is a miss on the Honda Amaze V variant. 2018 Honda Amaze V variant is available with the optional 5-speed manual gearbox or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) on both petrol and diesel variants with petrol variant (CVT) getting paddle shifters. Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi/VDi variant gets the option of 5-speed manual gearbox or 5-Speed AMT.

2018 Honda Amaze VX variant vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+/ZDI+:

Price:

Variant Petrol Diesel 2018 Honda Amaze VX Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+/ZDi+ Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 8.96 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+/ZDi+ AMT Rs 8.42 lakh Rs 9.43 lakh

The top-variants of both new Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are loaded with many features with the top one being smart infotainment system with in-built navigation and phone connectivity option including Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Rear camera with guidelines. Power window pinch guard is available only on this top-variant whereas on the Dzire is available on a variant below. 2018 Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire get steering mounted voice controls. Top-variant of Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets the option of AMT gearbox which a miss on the new Honda Amaze VX model that is available only on the S and V variants.

Honda Amaze CVT in both petrol and diesel is available only on the S and V variants and not on the top-trim VX variant. This means Honda Amaze CVT customer will not get the option of LED DRLs and infotainment system. The top-variant of 2018 Honda Amaze features cruise control that is a miss on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

2018 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire mileage:

Variant Petrol Diesel 2018 Honda Amaze 19 kmpl 27.4 kmpl 2018 Honda Amaze CVT 19 kmpl 23.8 kmpl Maruti Suzuki Dzire 22 kmpl 28.40 kmpl Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT 22 kmpl 28.40 kmpl

On the mileage front, Honda Cars India claims a mileage of 27.4 kmpl on the diesel manual variants and about 23,8 kmpl on the diesel CVT. Maruti Suzuki Dzire fuel efficiency on the diesel is claimed higher at 28.40 kmpl on both manual and AMT variants. Petrol variants of all-new Honda Amaze return a fuel-efficiency of 19 kmpl in comparison.