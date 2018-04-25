All-new 2018 Honda Amaze features and specs revealed: Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival launch in May

The Indian arm of the Japanese automaker Honda Cars India first showcased its Second Generation Honda Amaze at the Auto Expo 2018 and now the company is all ready to roll out the new version its sub-compact sedan with the market launch scheduled in May 2018. Honda Amaze was first launched in 2013 and was one of the first to enter the sub-4-meter sedan space and it took on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The segment expanded with every automaker introducing a sedan in this space. Honda Cars have sold over Amaze sedans in India since its launch and the new version expects to further boost its sales and overall confidence for Honda in India. The company has sold over 2.5 lakh Amaze sedans in India since its inception.

All-New Honda Amaze bookings open, launch in May 2018: Images, price and top things to know

The new 2018 Honda Amaze made its first global appearance in Feb 2018 in India. The new car has been designed in Thailand with inputs from Honda Cars India’s design and engineering team. The Amaze gets an all-new platform that will also underpin the next generation Honda Brio. Honda was the first ever car to come with company’s i-DTEC diesel engine and the new version now boasts new features and the diesel version of Amaze too will feature a CVT gearbox.

2018 Honda Amaze features:

Second Generation Honda Amaze features a lot design changes and the new design is inspired from the current generation Honda Accord and the new Honda Civic. It follows the new Honda design language. New grille, new headlamp cluster with DRLs. Bigger and bolder face and a lower roofline. The top-variants will get features like rear parking sensors, touchscreen infotainment system with Digipad 2.0 that will support Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

2018 Honda Amaze is powered by the tried and tested 1.2L petrol engine with a max power of 87 bhp and 110Nm of torque. Diesel duties are done by the 1.5L i-DTEC engine with 98.5 bhp and 200 nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and also gets an option of CVT on both petrol and diesel Honda Amaze. The new 2018 Honda Amaze gets Cruise Control too.

The petrol manual version of new Honda Amaze claims a mileage of 19.5 kmpl whereas the petrol engine with CVT gearbox claims 19kmpl. The diesel Honda Amaze delivers a fuel efficiency of 27.4 kmpl on the manual and about 23 kmpl on the diesel CVT.

SUVs might be driving the growth in the Auto industry but the year 2018 is going to be about sedans. Come May 2018, sedans like Toyota Yaris, Honda Amaze and Mercedes-AMG E63 will make its market debut in India. Honda Cars India will also be launching its new Honda Civic later this year, Audi A8 will make its India debut soon. We are Enroute to Bengaluru to review the all-new Honda Amaze for you.