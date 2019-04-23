All future Mercedes-AMG models to feature electrification

Whether some purists like it or not, but electric powered cars are the future. But, fully electric cars like the Rimac C Two and the Pininfarina Battista, and the hybrid megacars like the Koenigsegg Regera suggest that it may not be as bad as we might believe it to be after all. All three of these cars feature power outputs in excess of 1400bhp and the electric motors deliver an immense amount of torque right from 0rpm, as is the nature of electric vehicles. the improvements in battery technology by companies like Rimac and the mind-boggling innovations from small companies like Koenigsegg are proving that the future will be electrifying.

Now though, it seems like even AMG is going to electrify their high-performance range for all their future models … in some way. American publication - Road and Track report that AMG Boss, Tobias Moers, has stated that the 4.0 litre, twin-turbo V8 engine in the brand new GLS 580 SUV along with the 48-volt electric motor, mild hybrid system was developed by AMG. Moers acknowledged that the new electrified V8 motor is a preview to the future of AMG and that by 2021, all cars will be introduced with an electrified powertrain.

Mercedes-AMG first introduced their hybridised motors with the 53-Series models in 2018 which came with the 3.0 litre, in-line six-cylinder engines which features a 48-volt Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) which Mercedes calls an Electric Auxiliary Compressor. However, the GLS 580’s V8 engine pairs with the ISG, albeit without the electric compressor. The compressor is designed to eliminate turbo lag in traditional turbocharged cars, Mercedes-AMG is trying to develop additional ways to improve throttle response even further. Moers also mentioned that the new V8 with the electric motor on the front axle might replace the 6.0-litre V12 engine from the 65-series models. Additionally, the upcoming 45-series models with the 420 horsepower motors will not be equipped with any electrification elements as the added weight from the batteries will neglect the vehicle’s performance.

Currently, Mercedes-AMG is developing the AMG One hypercar which they claim will feature a Formula One 1.6-litre, V6 turbocharged hybrid engines, lifted straight out of their F1 cars to power the rear wheels. The One will also include an electric motor to drive the front wheels. However, the project’s launch has been slightly delayed as reportedly, the manufacturer is facing issues to try and modify the engines to make them road legal and meet emission standards.