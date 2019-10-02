All-electric Volvo XC40 teased: First-ever electric Volvo to debut this month

Previewed first back in 2016 as the 40.1 concept, all-electric Volvo XC40 is now nearing its production version which will be unveiled in a couple of weeks from now. The Swedish car manufacturer has dropped another set of teaser images revealing more of the front end which houses the 'frunk'. So, since the internal combustion engine has been done away with, there is no need for a large grille and there is space upfront where Volvo have put a storage space or front trunk or as they say it frunk.

Besides the obvious changes, the electric Volvo XC40 retains the Scandinavian design language Volvo is known for. It gets a covered front grille in body colour made possible by the fact that an electric car needs less airflow for cooling purposes. The grille also packages the sensors for the new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform.

The electric XC40 will come in eight exterior colours, including a brand new Sage Green metallic option, and there will be options to personalise while a contrasting black roof will be standard. Personalisation includes two new 19” and 20” wheel options.

Inside, the XC40 electric boasts of a brand new driver interface specifically designed for electric cars relevant information such as battery status. While the interior design package features sporty styling details, it also gets carpets made of recycled materials.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which was designed specifically for electrification, the battery pack is integrated into the floor of the car to create more space inside. It gets a lot of functional storage space in the doors and under the seats, a fold-out hook for small bags and a removable waste bin in the tunnel console.

Volvo XC40 Plug-in Hybrid introduced: All Volvo models now electrified

Unique to the electric XC40, a front-load compartment (or ‘frunk’) located under the front bonnet provides around 30 litres of extra load space because an electric motor takes less space than a combustion engine.

Volvo Cars will reveal more details about the fully electric XC40 in the coming weeks, before it will be first shown to the public on 16th October.