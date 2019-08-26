All-Electric Porsche Taycan interior revealed: India launch confirmed for later this year

Porsche will be revealing the final production version of its first-ever all-electric car, the Porsche Taycan at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. While the Taycan has been spotted testing in near-production form on numerous occasions, the full car will be revealed in the flesh soon. However, Porsche has released images of the interior of the Taycan before its official debut which shows the direction Porsche is heading for their future electric models.

While the overall design layout is quintessentially a Porsche from the dashboard design, the Taycan will feature more digital screens than buttons. The driver gets a 16.8-inch curved digital instrument cluster. The curved instrument cluster is flanked on either side with touch capacitive buttons for the headlights, stability control, suspension firmness and the vehicle’s ride height adjustment. The digital display itself can switch between four separate preset themes for the dials, and it can even extend to display the navigation as well.

The main touchscreen system is a standard 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, placed as to how and where you might expect it. But what you may not expect is another screen right in front of the front passenger. Both these screen use a bespoke operating system, instead of one borrowed from other ICE Porsche models.

The centre console also does away with all the buttons for yet another screen which measures in 8.4 inches. This one is equipped to control the climate control functions, while the lower half can act as a haptic touchpad as you find on Audi’s MMI system. The lower half also shows the battery level when charging. The Taycan will also have an AI assistant whom you can summon by simply saying “Hey Porsche” followed by a natural-language command and the vehicle will act upon it. Similar to the systems found on the Mercedes MBUX system. Like the latest Porsches, the Taycan will carry forward Porsche’s electrically controlled air-conditioning vents and Porsche is adamant that this is the future whether we like it or not.

Like the front passenger display, the one final screen is another option that is fitted in the rear allowing the rear passengers to control the climate controls in the rear as part of an optional four-zone climate control package. Another option available on the Taycan would please the environmentally conscious as the interior can be equipped with “Race-Tex” upholstery, made from recycled polyester fibre which releases fewer CO2 during production.

