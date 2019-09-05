All-electric Porsche Taycan breaks cover: Electrifying looks and performance!

Porsche's first all-electric car, the Taycan has been officially revealed. It comes with two models namely the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S. The former produces an equivalent of 680 hp (500 kW) while the later is good for 761 hp (560kW). The Taycan Turbo can do a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds. On the other hand, the Taycan Turbo S does the same in 2.8 seconds. According to the WLTP cycle, the Turbo promises a range of 412 km while the Turbo S will offer a range of 450 km on a full charge. Both the models, which are offered in four-wheel-drive configurations have a top speed of 260 km/h.

The design of the Porsche Taycan is in sync with recent models from the German automaker. Due to its four-door layout, the silhouette of the Taycan resembles that of the Panamera to some extent. The Taycan gets a sloping roof-line at the back which makes it look quite sporty. The cabin of the Taycan is an all-new affair. It gets a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with an optional display for the passenger. The cabin of the Porsche Taycan comes with a minimalistic design and the automaker has worked towards reducing the number of buttons and switches. The interiors of the Porsche Taycan are completely leather-free. This electric Porsche also has a practical boot-space of 366-litres along with an 80-litres of space in the front as well.

The batteries of the Porsche Taycan can be charged in just five minutes if connected to a DC fast-charger to offer a range of 100 km. Charging the Taycan up to 80 per cent will take just 22.5 minutes.

In terms of on-board technology, the Porsche Taycan comes with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport along with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus. This EV comes with two electric motors. furthermore, it also offered regenerative braking, and according to Porsche, these will be enough for 90 per cent of the instances under normal circumstances and hence minimizing the use of the standard hydraulic brakes. The Porsche Taycan comes with four driving modes namely 'Range', 'Normal', 'Sport' and 'Sport Plus'.