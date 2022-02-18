All-electric MINI Cooper SE India launch on February 24, 2022

The MINI Cooper SE all-electric car will be launched in India on February 24, 2022. This will be the second all-electric car from the BMW Group for the Indian market after the BMW iX.

BMW Group is gearing up to launch its second all-electric offering for the Indian market. After launching the BMW iX electric SUV in December last year, the German carmaker will now soon launch the MINI Cooper SE three-door electric hatchback in India. In fact, the launch date of the first all-electric MINI is already out. The MINI Cooper SE will be launched in India on February 24, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are open and its first batch of 30 units is already sold out.

The new MINI Cooper SE was globally unveiled in 2019 and it will be brought to the Indian shores via the CBU-route. It is an electrified version of MINI’s three-door hatchback. While it looks almost identical to its ICE counterpart, this EV is around 145 kg heavier than the petrol version. In terms of design, like most other EVs, the grille of the Cooper SE is replaced by a smooth body panel and it features a lot of chrome accents along with the ‘E’ badge.

This three-door electric hatchback also sports neon yellow accents, both on the outside as well as on the inside of the hatchback, along with new aero-optimised wheels. Talking about the powertrain, the new MINI Cooper SE gets a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery and it has a WLTP certified range of 233 km per charge. The battery pack is coupled with an electric motor that churns out 182 hp of power and 270 Nm of peak torque.

MINI claims that the Cooper SE can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and it has an electronically limited top speed of 150 kmph. This electric hatchback can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 2.5 hours using an 11kW charger while a 50kW DC fast charger can juice it up from 0 to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes. Upon launch, the new MINI Cooper SE will be the most affordable luxury electric car on sale in India.

